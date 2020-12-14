Sen. Hegeman’s Weekly Column, for the Week of Dec. 14: Preparing for Another Legislative Session

While the Missouri General Assembly normally conducts its work from January through May during the course of the regular legislative session, lawmakers spent a lot of extra time in the Capitol City because of two additional extra legislative sessions. Despite the fact that we recently completed the second extra session, my colleagues and I are now preparing to return to Jefferson City in January for the beginning of the 2021 legislative session.

By law, the Missouri General Assembly meets from the beginning of January until the middle of May for the regular session. This is the time of year when the Legislature spends the bulk of its time at the Capitol discussing legislation and working on the operating budget for the next fiscal year.

But, before this, lawmakers may begin pre-filing legislation on Dec. 1, at which point bills are assigned numbers based on a senator’s seniority in the upper chamber. Lawmakers can continue to introduce legislation through the start of the 2021 legislative session, which begins on Jan. 6.

As I prepare for the start of the 2021 legislative session, I have pre-filed several bills that I believe will move our state forward. I have pre-filed Senate Bill 1, which would extend the sunset for hospital and medical provider federal reimbursement allowances; Senate Bill 2, which seeks to provide economic incentives for those who create military jobs; and Senate Bill 3, which would make changes to the statute of limitations for personal injury claims.

Every legislative session is unique and presents its own challenges, but it also gives us an opportunity to work together to improve the lives of all Missourians. As I prepare for the upcoming session, I am committed to working with my colleagues to help make Missouri a better place to live, work and raise a family.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

