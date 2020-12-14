Westminster Barracks / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT
CASE #: 20B105466
TROOPER: Marie Beland STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/26/2020 at approximately 1715 hours
LOCATION (specific): In the area of Westminster West Road, Putney, Vermont
VIOLATION: Report of possible road rage incident; seeking public assistance to identify secondary party
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/26/2020, at approximately 1715 hours, an 18-year-old female reported to the Vermont State Police that while driving in the area of Westminster West Road, Putney, Vermont, she was following behind a silver Ford truck – unknown model, with a “Trump” flag affixed to the cargo area of the truck. The operator of the truck stopped his vehicle, and he and his passenger reportedly got out of the truck verbally accosting the female operator and her juvenile passenger, while physically impeding their ability to flee the incident.
The male operator and his male passenger were both fully dressed in hunting camouflage. Both males are described as having brown hair, and stand at approximately 5’09-6’00 – one clean shaven, the other with neatly trimmed facial hair; both appeared to be late 20’s to early 30s in age. Neither the female operator or her passenger were able to obtain a photograph of the vehicle, but believed to have obtained a possible partial plate of “774”. The vehicle is suspected to be from the Windham County area.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information regarding the operator/passenger or suspect vehicle are asked to contact Vermont State Trooper Marie Beland, Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd.
Westminster, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600