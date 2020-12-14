Westminster Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE #: 20B105466

TROOPER: Marie Beland STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2020 at approximately 1715 hours

LOCATION (specific): In the area of Westminster West Road, Putney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Report of possible road rage incident; seeking public assistance to identify secondary party

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/26/2020, at approximately 1715 hours, an 18-year-old female reported to the Vermont State Police that while driving in the area of Westminster West Road, Putney, Vermont, she was following behind a silver Ford truck – unknown model, with a “Trump” flag affixed to the cargo area of the truck. The operator of the truck stopped his vehicle, and he and his passenger reportedly got out of the truck verbally accosting the female operator and her juvenile passenger, while physically impeding their ability to flee the incident.

The male operator and his male passenger were both fully dressed in hunting camouflage. Both males are described as having brown hair, and stand at approximately 5’09-6’00 – one clean shaven, the other with neatly trimmed facial hair; both appeared to be late 20’s to early 30s in age. Neither the female operator or her passenger were able to obtain a photograph of the vehicle, but believed to have obtained a possible partial plate of “774”. The vehicle is suspected to be from the Windham County area.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information regarding the operator/passenger or suspect vehicle are asked to contact Vermont State Trooper Marie Beland, Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd.

Westminster, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Marie.Beland@Vermont.gov