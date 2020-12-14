DURATION MEDIA SPONSORS NEW PODCAST, THE NET OGs, HOSTED BY DIGITAL MEDIA VETERAN ANDY BATKIN

The Net OG podcast series asks and answers the question, “what was the internet like before the internet was a thing and who were the original players?” Mr. Batkin, the Host of The Net OGs, is recognized as one of the founders of the interactive industry and has over 40 years of experience in creating integrated marketing, digital media and promotional campaigns for Fortune 500 and Media & Entertainment companies.

The Net OG podcast series asks and answers the question, “What was the internet like before the internet was a thing and who were the original players?”

Each week I’ll be joined by an OG, not an old guy or gal, but the true “originals” of the Internet. Listen to never-before-heard stories from the visionaries of the first internet media companies.” — Andy Batkin, Host of The Net OGs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duration Media, a global ad tech software company, announced today that they are the title sponsor for a new podcast, THE NET OGs, which officially launches today. The podcast series asks and answers the question, “what was the internet like before the internet was a thing and who were the original players?” The podcast is not just for the digital media community. Anyone who wants to learn about the early days of the internet will want to subscribe and listen to this series.“Each week I’ll be joined by an OG - not an old guy or gal, but the true “originals” of the Internet. Grab a drink, sit back and learn how the largest medium in the world was built and listen to never-before-heard stories from some of the visionaries that formed the first internet media and ad tech companies as well as digital ad agencies and investment banks,” said digital media veteran and host of The Net OGs, Andy Batkin.The first episode, which launches today, features Rishad Tobaccowola, author, speaker and advisor to Publicis for 38 years. Andy and Rishad spend some quality time talking about how Rishad was a founder of one of the first interactive agencies in 1994, The Interactive Marketing Group at Leo Burnett, and his ascent to one of the most highly respected digital media strategists.“The digital media community has embraced this podcast with many industry vets reaching out to ask to tell their stories and we already have 17 Net OGs scheduled to record their early stories. I look forward to hanging out with the founders and C level execs who broke the internet before breaking the net was a thing, concluded Batkin.New episodes with be available each Monday. Following Rishad Tobaccowola is: Wenda Harris Millard from Doubleclick; David Moore from 24/7 Media, Ann Kirschner form the NFL and Superbowl; Martin Nisenholtz from the NY Times; Nick Johnson from CNN...and many, many more.Never miss a single episode! Subscribe to THE NET OGs on Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts , or wherever you listen to your audio and like and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.Fans of the podcast can contact The Net OGs at www.thenetogs.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.“Duration Media is thrilled to be the title sponsor of The Net OGs podcast. It is the perfect medium for us to continue to deliver our premium brand message to the digital media community as a provider of world class ad tech software that has proven to generate incremental revenue for publishers and provides digital advertisers with the ability to buy ONLY highly viewable ad impressions, said Gary Herman, Chief Revenue Officer, Duration Media.About The Sponsor - Duration MediaDuration Media is a world class ad tech software company that has proven to generate incremental revenue for publishers and providing digital advertisers with the ability to buy ONLY highly viewable ad impressions in a fraud free, brand safe premium publisher environment.Our ad tech software finds, mines and monetizes ONLY ads that have actually been viewed by a fully engaged consumer, for up to 30 seconds of in-view time, with an average viewability score of 89.6%. To learn more, please visit, www.durationmedia.net About The HostAndy Batkin is currently the CEO of Duration Media.Mr. Batkin is recognized as one of the founders of the interactive industry and has over 35 years of experience in creating innovative integrated marketing, digital media and promotional campaigns for Fortune 500 and Media and Entertainment companies.In 1996, Mr. Batkin founded SOFTBANK Interactive Marketing Inc. (SIM) after his company, Interactive Marketing, Inc. (IMI) was bought by SOFTBANK CORPORATION in Japan. Under his guidance as Chairman and CEO the company sold $50 million of interactive media in its first twelve months and grew to be the world’s largest interactive media rep firm.In early 1995, IMI, became the Interactive Marketing Agency of Record, for Yahoo!, and developed the branding and media strategy to create Yahoo! into a powerhouse Internet media company with a multi-billion-dollar valuation. IMI was also the exclusive digital media advertising sales organization for Yahoo! for the first two years of Yahoo’s young life and handed over 1700 sales relationships to the new sales team that was developed by Mr. Batkin. In this time frame, IMI performed similar work for Netscape, ZDNet, Playboy, the National Football League, where Mr. Batkin co-created SuperBowl.com; NBC, MapQuest, Hollywood.com and many others.Contacts:Duration Media – Gary Herman, CROgherman@durationmedia.netThe Net OGs – Sam Batkin, Executive Producersbatkin@durationmedia.netThe Host – Andy Batkinabatkin@durationmedia.net

The inspiration of The Net OGs podcast!