Second Avenue Lane Restriction Begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Second Avenue (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, December 15 weather permitting.

An around-the-clock single-lane restriction will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday on southbound (outbound) Second Avenue between Hot Metal Street and Blair River Road continuously through Friday, January 15. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct drainage, sidewalk and curb improvements.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #