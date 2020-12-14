Scott Maskin, CEO & Co-Founder of SUNation Solar Systems Joins Family Service League’s Board of Directors

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Service League, a leading Long Island based non-profit human service organization, is proud to announce the election of Scott Maskin to its distinguished Board of Directors. Mr. Maskin and Mr. Mike Bailis, co-founders, formed SUNation Solar Systems, Inc. in 2003, based in Ronkonkoma, as one of Long Island's first solar installation companies. He has over 25 years of business experience and is a master electrician who has designed and constructed hundreds of commercial and residential projects. "I am honored to be chosen as a member of the Family Service League board because of the great work they do for

our communities. I am looking forward to being a part of their team on our common vision of meeting the challenges of the new year", stated Mr. Maskin. He believes that giving back to society and supporting the community is an integral part of corporate and social responsibility.

Having earned the recognition of “Top CEO” in 2016, by Long Island Business News, is a testament to the value he has for his workforce. He has empowered his team to be invested in the community by providing innovative, renewable energy, and technology to their customers. Mr. Maskin has incorporated philanthropy into the core of SUNation’s values and established SUNation Cares in 2016 as the non-profit arm of the SUNation corporation. Since its inception they have donated full installations of solar systems on the homes of many families, most had been facing tragic or profound health challenges. This unique gift provides free electricity for life for the homeowners which brings financial relief for those who are economically struggling. In addition to FSL, Mr. Maskin proudly supports and sponsors the efforts of organizations such as Last Chance Animal Rescue, HIA-LI, Make-A-Wish Foundation, United Way, and Long Island Cares. In 2018, he received the Philanthropy Award from the Long Island Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for his outstanding efforts on behalf of those in need. The Maskin Family resides in Oakdale, New York.

"Scott Maskin is a well-respected member of Long Island's corporate and non-profit communities. His business experience and his commitment as an advocate of social service programs will be assets to our organization as we plan for the future. We are proud to welcome him to the Family Service League Board of Directors."

- Karen Boorshtein, FSL President & CEO

Family Service League:

Family Service League, established in 1926, is a Long Island non-profit human service organization providing a safety net for people in need. The agency touches the lives of 50,000 people annually, addressing some of the most prevalent and pressing human needs facing our Long Island communities. FSL delivers tangible help and crisis intervention across a spectrum of service areas including mental health conditions, drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness, job training, computer literacy, trauma counseling, children, family, and senior support services. In addition, FSL operates pre-school learning centers and universal pre-K programs. In all, FSL offers over 60 programs at 20 locations throughout Long Island.

