IASA Launches 2021 with IASA Xchange lite & OnPOINT Conference for Insurance Professionals.

We are extremely excited to enter the New Year with our two-day conference created by insurance industry professionals for insurance industry professionals.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IASA will start the New Year with a two-day virtual conference for insurance industry professionals, January 25-26, 2021. The event promises educational breadth and depth for today’s insurance professionals. IASA Xchange lite offers broader learning tracks with content presented by industry experts and will include a deep dive into critical insurance topics through real-world examples. OnPOINT is an executive track created exclusively for C-Suite executives to address various leadership-specific competencies that are specific to that professional community.
— Laurie Macklosky, IASA President
“We are extremely excited to enter the New Year with our two-day conference created by insurance industry professionals for insurance industry professionals,” said Laurie Macklosky, IASA President. “Our education committees have developed a fabulous two-day program highlighting the best topics of the insurance industry. We will have a total of 20 educational sessions, all offering CPE credit. In addition to our standard go-to sessions, we have added new topics such as Women in Leadership and Diversity & Inclusion this year. Both are timely and will offer real-world perspectives. We are expanding our footprint by developing cutting-edge educational content presented by the leading experts in their fields for new sectors of the insurance industry. Our goal is to produce the best education and learning opportunities in an open and sharing environment promoting excellence, collaboration, innovation, and community engagement.”
Additionally, IASA introduces new education tracks during IASA Xchange lite such as Claims, Business Operations, and Risk Management. Keynote speakers include John Garrett, a recovering CPA, national comedian, and Jon Picoult, a world-renowned expert on customer experience. Picoult has worked with global brands advising CEOs and C-Suite members on the power of brand loyalty. Visit the IASA Xchange lite & OnPOINT conference page to review the full schedule and find more details.
Macklosky says, “2020 has been a tremendous challenge for us all, and for many, the challenge continues. We are reminded that we are all human, and sometimes our perfectly set plans do not always turn out as intended. From a personal viewpoint to our professional environments, the global pandemic has forced us to dig deep into ourselves to create better coping mechanisms. It has also forced us to reflect on our industry and taught us to pivot, reinvent, and re-engage with our insurance community.”
IASA has improved the educational experience by expanding on topic areas and making content more easily accessible - a necessity for busy insurance professionals. The recent launch of the eLearning Center provides industry-specific educational content on-demand, allowing members and prospective members access to professional development courses 24 hours a day.
“We are experiencing a time of transformation and growth for IASA and are excited about the path we are on” says Kerry Crockett, IASA CEO. “We are focusing on additional member offerings such as quarterly IASA Xchange lite and OnPOINT events and C-Suite specific webinars in 2021, in addition to our monthly webinar series. We have changed how we engage with our valued volunteers by offering shorter project-based opportunities in addition to year-round committee engagements. We have just launched the IASA Career Center, which will provide our members and community access to industry employment opportunities, and there are more initiatives to come in 2021.” Crockett goes on to say, “We are excited about ringing in the New Year with IASA Xchange lite & OnPOINT and are looking forward to the future of IASA.”
About IASA:
IASA is a non-profit, education association that promotes and encourages the knowledge of insurance professionals, and industry partners by facilitating the exchange of ideas and information. IASA is one of the insurance industry's largest, and most well-represented trade associations. IASA’s membership consists of thousands of individual members and nationally recognized insurance companies of all types (Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Fraternal, HMO and others), as well as industry partners serving the insurance industry, regulators, and other organizations more broadly representative of the financial services industry, including banks and investment brokerage firms. In addition to its annual conference, IASA supports 24 regional chapters, a wide variety of online learning opportunities and publishes two textbooks, Life & Health Insurance Accounting and Property & Casualty Insurance Accounting.
