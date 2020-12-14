HPC Servers, Clusters with Intel oneAPI from Koi Computers

Koi Computers, one of the leading turnkey HPC solution providers, is announcing servers and clusters with Intel’s groundbreaking oneAPI Base and HPC Toolkit.

CHICAGO, ILL. , U.S., December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading turnkey HPC solution providers, is announcing servers and clusters with Intel’s groundbreaking oneAPI Base and HPC Toolkit. Intel's oneAPI is an open, unified programming model built on standards to simplify development and deployment of data-centric workloads across CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and other accelerators.

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “Intel is always looking for ways to simplify the HPC experience without compromising performance. We are really excited about this new comprehensive suite of development tools and its robust capabilities.”

With oneAPI, users can extract the most application performance on multiple types of Intel architecture through advanced, cross-architecture software development tools from Intel. The Intel oneAPI product family includes industry-leading compilers; performance libraries; analyzer and debugger tools; and domain-specific toolkits, including libraries and accelerated workload tools.

To promote compatibility and enable developer productivity and innovation, the oneAPI specification builds on industry standards and provides an open, cross-platform developer stack.

• The Language: At the core of the oneAPI specification is DPC++, an open, cross-architecture language built upon the ISO C++ and Khronos SYCL standards. DPC++ extends these standards and provides explicit parallel constructs and offload interfaces to support a broad range of computing architectures and processors, including CPUs and accelerator architectures. Other languages and programming models can be supported on the oneAPI platform via the Accelerator Interface.

• The Libraries: oneAPI provides libraries for compute and data intensive domains. They include deep learning, scientific computing, video analytics, and media processing.

• The Hardware Abstraction Layer: The low-level hardware interface defines a set of capabilities and services that allow a language runtime to utilize a hardware accelerator.

For more information read the oneAPI Fact Sheet.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

Media Room, visit: https://koicomputers.com/media-room/