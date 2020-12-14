Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLI Names Technology Services Division Administrator

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) has hired IT expert Amber Dow as the next Administrator for the Department’s Technology Services Division. Dow joins DLI after 12 years of managing IT teams for multiple State of California agencies, including the Departments of Motor Vehicles, Justice, and California Correctional Health Care Services.  

Dow holds a total of 22 years of experience in the IT field, working in both the private and public sectors. For the last two years, Dow has resided in Arizona. She began her new position with DLI on December 7, 2020.  

DLI welcomes Dow’s plethora of knowledge and believes her IT expertise will provide Montanans with exceptional user access to the Department’s online services and resources. 

About the Montana Department of Labor & Industry

DLI exists to promote and protect the well-being of Montana’s workers, employers, and citizens; and to uphold their rights and responsibilities. DLI provides a variety of services to support this mission, including Unemployment Insurance, Workforce Development, Labor Market Information, Employment Relations, Safety and Health, Professional Licensing, Building and Commercial Measurement, and Weights and Measures. To learn more about Department services, visit dli.mt.gov . Montanans can also follow DLI on  FacebookTwitterInstagram and LinkedIn for timely updates.

DLI Names Technology Services Division Administrator

