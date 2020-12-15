RESNET Launches Its First-Ever Virtual Conference for 2021
RESNET, representing nearly 2,000 home energy rating professionals, will host its first-ever RESNET Virtual Conference, February 22-24, 2021
COVID-19 has changed the way we do business. What has not changed is the robust education and networking experience offered, built on the tradition of the RESNET Conference.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET), representing nearly 2,000 home energy rating professionals, will host its first-ever RESNET Virtual Conference, February 22-24, 2021. The conference is the premier national forum on home energy ratings, building codes, and energy efficiency policy.
— RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden
RESNET, a national energy efficiency nonprofit, developed the Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index Score to help homebuyers compare the energy performance of a home in the same fashion as the Miles Per Gallon (MPG) sticker does for auto buyers. The HERS Index Score tells homeowners and prospective buyers how their homes compare in terms of energy usage. It is based on several variables that affect the energy efficiency of a home, including exterior walls and attic insulation, windows and doors, heating and cooling systems, ductwork, water heating systems, lighting, and appliances.
Nearly 3 million homes have been rated using the HERS Index, helping homeowners understand the energy performance of the home and the expected reduction of energy bills. As a result, it is estimated that annual carbon dioxide emissions were reduced by over 1 billion tons (the equivalent of taking more than 766,000 cars off the road each year) and consumers have seen annual energy bill savings of over $1 billion. The average HERS Index Score for a home is 59, meaning it is 41% more energy efficient than a typical resale home.
Says RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden, “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do business and interact with our peers and colleagues. Due to health concerns to the RESNET community, the 2021 RESNET Conference will shift from its traditional in-person conference to an interactive virtual experience. What has not changed is the robust education and networking experience offered, built on the tradition of the RESNET Conference. Rating professionals can attend from the safety and comfort of their home or office, receive their 18 hours of Rater Professional Development, and have the ability to view the entire list of breakout sessions for a year online. As we celebrate the 20th year of RESNET Conferences, the theme of the 2021 RESNET Conference is “A New Path to the Future”, a fitting one for this event."
For more information, visit https://www.resnet.us/conference/2021-conference/
