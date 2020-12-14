Attorney Jay Beskin Joins The Wagner Law Group
We are delighted that Jay, a seasoned estate planning attorney with a wealth of experience that fits squarely within our trust and estates practice, will be joining our firm.”BOSTON, MA, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that Jay Beskin, has joined the firm’s Tampa, FL office as “of Counsel.” “We are delighted that Jay, a seasoned estate planning attorney with a wealth of experience that fits squarely within our trust and estates practice, will be joining our firm,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner
Mr. Beskin joins a trusts and estates practice group at The Wagner Law Group that is dedicated to assisting families in protecting assets, managing wealth, and transmitting wealth to future generations. Since 1979, Mr. Beskin has concentrated his practice in estate planning, IRS tax controversies, trust administration, corporate and commercial law, and probate and real estate law. Mr. Beskin also has extensive experience in local governmental matters, and represents condominium associations and property owner associations in addressing governance and property issues. He regularly works with individuals and business owners to ensure cost effective transfer of family wealth to desired beneficiaries, including charities, with minimal estate and gift taxes. Mr. Beskin also represents emerging and mature businesses in most aspects of corporate law, including employee, shareholder and partnership agreements, financing and leasing agreements, mergers and acquisitions and general business agreements. He received his J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis and earned his C.P.A. from the University of Illinois.
The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 35 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2020. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.
