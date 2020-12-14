Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Requesting Construction Project Feedback

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting construction services feedback using an online survey. The public can take the survey through January 8, 2021 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10Construction2020.  

PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects that occurred throughout 2020 in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.

The survey is focused on products and services provided by District 10's Construction Unit for area projects which include:

  • Armstrong
    • Kittanning Elementary Intersection, Spaces Corners Resurfacing, and the US 422 Eastbound/Westbound Bridge over Pony Farm Road
  • Butler
    • Butler Bypass, PA 108 Resurfacing/Slippery Rock Interchange, and Lardintown Bridge #2
  • Clarion
    • PA 68/Dolby Street Intersection and South Leatherwood
  • Indiana
    • Philadelphia Street Bridges Group and State Route 210 Trade City North
  • Jefferson
    • Richardsville Bridge, PA 36 Hudson, Falls Creek Bridge #1

The brief survey consists of nineteen questions aimed at determining the performance of the construction unit, satisfaction levels with the completed projects and the management of the projects during construction.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

