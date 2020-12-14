PennDOT Requesting Construction Project Feedback

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting construction services feedback using an online survey. The public can take the survey through January 8, 2021 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10Construction2020.

PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects that occurred throughout 2020 in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.

The survey is focused on products and services provided by District 10's Construction Unit for area projects which include:

Armstrong

Kittanning Elementary Intersection, Spaces Corners Resurfacing, and the US 422 Eastbound/Westbound Bridge over Pony Farm Road

Butler

Butler Bypass, PA 108 Resurfacing/Slippery Rock Interchange, and Lardintown Bridge #2

Clarion

PA 68/Dolby Street Intersection and South Leatherwood

Indiana

Philadelphia Street Bridges Group and State Route 210 Trade City North

Jefferson

Richardsville Bridge, PA 36 Hudson, Falls Creek Bridge #1

The brief survey consists of nineteen questions aimed at determining the performance of the construction unit, satisfaction levels with the completed projects and the management of the projects during construction.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.