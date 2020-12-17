R4G Launches Most Rewarding Contest for Moms Who Love Chocolate and Their Kids
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun and meaningful creative writing contest to inspire mom participation and reward LA's finest chocolate.
Moms participate in 'Use Your Voice for Good' creative writing contest; starts on December 17th and ends on December 31st. The 10 most meaningful entries win a box of LA's Finest Chocolate.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "My mom inspired this contest; I honor her with my fun community work (creative contests and gigs for kids) ...and she always tells me how proud she is."
How Moms Participate in Fun Creative Contest
1. Moms live in LA, and kids are 5 to 105 years old.
2. Moms answer the following; "What are you most proud about your kid (or kids)."
3. Email entries to sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
Carlos Cymerman, "Participate today to have fun, and surprise your kids, with the most awesome entry...they will treasure it forever."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to fund the funnest gigs for kids to love work (teach positive values).
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Every week, we sponsor a creative writing contest for kids to participate, win LA's finest chocolate, and the most impactful entries also land LA’s funnest paid gig to eat chocolate and love work. To learn more visit www.12MonthsofChocolate.com.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who help Recruiting for Good fund fun gigs for kids. Simply, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help kids and enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi or For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate) www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com.
