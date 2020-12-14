The PR Maven® Podcast Named on Podchaser’s “Best Podcasts for PR Professionals” List
Maine-based podcast places in top five on international list.
The PR Maven® Podcast is a fantastic example of how podcasting not only offers unique, longform educational content but also how the medium is a spectacular avenue to deliver your message,”SOUTH PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PR Maven® Podcast, hosted by Nancy Marshall, was recently listed among Podchaser’s “Best Podcasts for PR Professionals.” The Maine-based production was one of the top five on a list of international podcasts. The rankings were determined by Podchaser’s Co-Founder Cole Raven, listing top podcasts for public relations professionals about paid and earned media strategies, digital media and advertising, and interviews with PR executives. Podchaser routinely updates their lists, ensuring that each has the most recent and relevant information.
— Cole Raven, Podchaser Co-Founder
"The PR Maven® Podcast is a fantastic example of how podcasting not only offers unique, longform educational content for professionals looking to up their game, but also how the medium itself is a spectacular avenue to deliver your message and activate audiences," said Raven.
In each episode of The PR Maven® Podcast, Marshall interviews industry leaders, authors, executives, and entrepreneurs about the impact of public relations on their careers and how they have built their personal brands and networks. Guests have the chance to share actionable career advice and words of wisdom with listeners.
Marshall has more than 30 years of marketing and public relations experience. In addition to hosting The PR Maven® Podcast, she is also the author of books “Grow your Audience, Grow Your Brand” and “PR Works! How to Create, Implement and Leverage a Public Relations Program for your Small Business.” As a columnist for Forbes.com and Mainebiz, and regular contributor of marketing tips through social media and her blog, she is passionate about sharing her wealth of knowledge with others in her unique and entertaining style. During the COVID-19 crisis, she has also provided virtual presentations and courses to audiences nationally designed to help businesses with their marketing, branding and crisis communications.
Recently, she wrote e-books “Ten Tips to Promote your Small Business during COVID-19” and “Ten Tips for Communicating During a Crisis.” You can find the PR Maven® Podcast on Podchaser here.
About the PR Maven® Podcast:
The PR Maven® Podcast is about using a combination of traditional networking techniques and the power of social media to help you build your personal and professional brand. The podcast features interviews with industry leaders, top executives, media personalities and online influencers about public relations and their personal brand. Each week, Nancy Marshall, The PR Maven®, connects with a special guest to talk about their career and business or organization, as well as the latest news and events that will give listeners a unique perspective on the world of public relations, marketing and personal branding, including actionable takeaways. Learn more at marshallpr.com/prmaven/podcast.
About Marshall Communications:
Marshall Communications provides award-winning marketing and public relations services for local, national and international businesses and organizations. Located in Augusta and Portland, Maine, the agency was founded in 1991 and specializes in tourism, outdoor recreation, education, health care and service industries. Marshall Communications was awarded the Maine Public Relations Council's top honor, Best in Show, at the council's 2018, 2017 and 2016 Golden Arrow Awards ceremonies. The agency’s founder, Nancy Marshall, hosts the weekly award-winning PR Maven® Podcast, available on all podcast players. For more information about Marshall Communications, visit marshallpr.com.
About Podchaser:
Podchaser is the world’s most comprehensive podcast database, powering podcast discovery for listeners, podcasters, and professionals. The recently released Podchaser Pro brings radical efficiency to the process of discovering, qualifying, and contacting podcasts, by using Podchaser's unique ability to measure a podcast's audience size to provide access to reach, demographics, and contacts across more than 1.4 million podcasts.
