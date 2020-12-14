Marking Materials Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5.5 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The global marking materials market will be shaped up differently during the forecast period on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global marking materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Since resins constitute around 50% of the raw materials used, the final cost price of thermoplastic materials is dependent on the cost of resins, which, in turn, is dependent on the country of import. Therefore, low-cost country sourcing is one of the strategies adopted by the vendors, irrespective of geographical barriers.

2. Despite high working capital requirements, profit margins in the marking materials market are around 5% to 7%. Economic slowdown due to COVID-19 could further reduce the profit margins.

3. The industry is highly dependent on road infrastructure spending as over 70% of the revenue is generated from roads and highways construction and renovation. In the current economic scenario, vendors with less diverse customers are expected to face challenges as the construction projects are expected to be delayed.

4. Low-cost manufacturing bases in the APAC region reduce the cost by 7–14% in comparison with Europe and North America, thereby providing a competitive edge to marking material manufacturers in the region.

5. The marking materials industry is characterized by 80-90 supplier credit days while the payment terms of road contractors or developers are in the range of 90-100 days. On account of high debtor days, the industry is perpetually in need of high work capital.

6. On account of COVID-19, the growth rate for the marking materials market have taken a hit by 2% to 3%, with residential, commercial, and public utilities being majorly impacted.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, end-users, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 16 other vendors

Marking Materials Market – Segmentation

• The demand for water-based marking materials is increasing among end-user sectors on account of their lower environmental impact. These materials are increasingly preferred by government agencies in limited countries in the APAC region. The majority of the demand for water-based materials still comes from mature countries of APAC and Europe.

• The spray version of thermoplastics is gaining popularity in recent times. However, this type of thermoplastic is yet to make a mark, and hence, the road construction industry continues to use traditional materials. Although thermoplastic marking materials generally produce the longest service life, they are not cost-effective solutions for roads.

• The road marking materials market share will continue to hold a higher share on account of high demand from new development and maintenance projects. Road marking material suppliers are likely to be affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 and in the Q1 2021.

Marking Materials Market by Material

• Thermoplastic

• Water-based

• Cold Plastic

• Others

Marking Materials Market by End-user

• Roads & Highways

• Transportation Stations

• Warehouses & Factories

• Others

Marking Materials Market – Dynamics

Transportation infrastructure has become an important support system for the economic growth of several countries. Increased spending on construction of new highways and maintenance operations is expected to be the key driving force for the road marking materials market. Several densely populated cities globally are witnessing increasing investments in intelligent street marking systems that ensure the safety and durability of marking materials under different environmental conditions. Due to rapid urbanization and increase in traffic density, extending the durability of marking materials on roads has become a tedious process. Traffic markings in several developed countries play a vital role in maintaining safety, particularly in multi-lane highways.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Vulnerability to COVID-19

• Increased Application of Environment-Friendly Marking Materials

• Increased Investment in Road and Highway Infrastructure

• Increase in Number of Airports

Marking Materials Market – Geography

The marking materials market in the APAC region is characterized by bureaucratic hurdles in the roads and highways sector. Road construction projects are usually delayed in developing countries, impacting the scaling up process of vendors. Several countries, however, have invested heavily in the modernization of road infrastructure. Authorities have committed to developing exceptional road infrastructure. Surface transportation infrastructure budget allocation is among the top priorities in many countries of APAC. The average rate of road construction in the APAC region has increased to over 25km per day. This growth in construction activities has created a sizeable demand for marking materials. However, periodic maintenance of roads and highways in these regions is not carried out at regular intervals which affects the steady growth of the market.

Marking Materials Market by Geography

• APAC

• China

• Australia

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• North America

• Canada

• US

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

• Geveko Markings

• Triflex

• Basler Berlac

• Sherwin Williams

• Colas

• 3M

• Automark Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors

• Hofmann

• STiM

• DGA Group

• Hitex International Group

• Crown Technology LLC

• Rembrandtin

• Ampere System

• Ore Paint

• Sunrise Overseas

• Helios Road Marking Materials

• Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited

• Ozark Materials LLC

• SealMaster

• SWARCO

• Ennis-Flint

