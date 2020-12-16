Now is the Time to Update Your Law Firm Website

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no question that we are in very uncertain times. Like most of the world, you are probably right now only going to the office infrequently or, worse yet, you might have to stay at home and work remotely altogether. We hope that this challenging time will be over soon, and our economy and our lives will get back up to normal speed again soon. The one silver lining? You may be able to tune up your marketing.

You Now Have the Time to Tackle the Law Firm Internet Marketing Projects You Have Been Putting Off

Given that we all find ourselves at home a lot more than usual, it is not a bad idea to take this forced to slow down and make it as productive as possible. How often do we tell ourselves that we need to focus more on marketing? How often do we kick ourselves for not giving an hour or two every week to generate more business?

It is so easy, in the day-to-day, to lose sight of the long-term goal of building your book of business when so many short-term work demands are staring you in the face.

Well, now is the time to devote to tackling all of those projects that we have been putting off. First among them – your website. Ask yourself, how long has it been since you have updated your law firm’s website. If the answer is “too long,” then this blog is for you.

In this blog, we will talk about website design trends, tips for improving your site, how to polish website content, and discuss the benefits of hiring a top-notch website designer.

If you have more questions about sprucing up your site to compete after reading this blog, we invite you to contact the law firm internet marketing specialists – Oamii.

Our Oamii marketing professionals can provide effective marketing services that are second to none, at a reasonable price point. Contact us today by filling out our online contact form, or by calling us at 561-228-4111.

Back to Basics – Purposes of a Law Firm Website

Your law firm’s website serves many purposes.

1. It introduces you to potential clients,

2. It showcases your areas of expertise

3. It provides contact information so potential clients can contact you.

Yet, beyond those fundamentals the law firm website has a special purpose because the legal industry is, by and large, a saturated market. That special purpose is to tell the world what sets you apart from the competition. There are so many lawyers in the world that it is a universal truth. So, the way to attract legal work is to show why you are better than the rest. Let’s talk more about your unique value.

The Unique Value You Bring to a Case

The main point you want to make to potential clients is that there is some value that you provide that others do not. It should be the reason why a potential client should pick you over another firm. And that unique value proposition should permeate your entire website.

If you are unsure of what your unique value proposition is, think about these three things:

1. What does your target client care about the most?

2. What services does your firm provide that addresses that primary target client concern?

3. How are you going to communicate that on your website?

It is hard to give examples here because there are so many ways to tackle that proposition. Suffice it to say that you have something unique to you and your firm. Emphasize that as you update your website.

What are the Basics that Your Law Firm Website Needs?

In order to stay competitive in a world where the ability to compare and contrast legal services is easier than ever – given law firm internet marketing – you need to meet a certain standard for your site.

Thus, to “keep up with the Joneses,” so to speak, and to communicate your unique value proposition, your website needs a few basic pages, as follows:

1. Home page – The Home page is most likely where your visitors will first land. As they say, “you only get one chance to make a first impression,” so make this home page an attention grabber that projects your firm’s brand.

2. About page – The About page tells your potential clients what the mission of your firm is, what are the important values that drive your firm, and what makes your firm unique.

3. Attorney bio page – As you would expect, the attorney bio page tells clients who you are, what your skills and experience, and how you can help your clients achieve their goals.

4. Services page – the Service page will, of course, list the firm’s practice areas. Here is where you can emphasize the level of experience you can bring to bear in certain cases.

5. Contact page – While often relegated to last, the Contact page is one of the most important pages because it gives potential clients the ability to become paying clients.

This blog is just the first in a number of blogs that will discuss law firm website trends. There is a lot that should go into the planning and execution of a website because your firm will benefit greatly from a well-designed website.

Get Your Digital Marketing into High Gear with the Law Firm Internet Marketing Pros at Oamii

Oamii is laser-focused on digital marketing for law firms. Let us help you. We dedicate ourselves to optimizing your legal web design to deliver quality content to bring in new business. We have the tools and the team to make sure that your brand, your webpage, and your firm are not only top-of-mind but also ‘top-of-search engine!’

When you invest in marketing for your law firm, you want to work with an agency that brings your law firm the best results. You want to get the most out of your advertising budget and get the best return on investment. We at Oamii provide quality products and services to our clients while keeping their best interests in mind, making use of the best legal marketing provider in West Palm Beach, Florida. Our deliverables are always provided on schedule, budget, and scope.

You have a choice with your marketing dollars and resources. If you want to increase your marketing reach and want a company that focuses on SEO for law firms, then look to the help of an experienced, professional, legal marketing provider in West Palm Beach. Look no further than Oamii to crack the code on how to improve your marketing game. We welcome you to contact us at Oamii to help you market your firm and build your book of business. Please fill out our online contact form, or call us at 561-228-4111 today.

