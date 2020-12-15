OpenChain Welcomes OSADL As An Official Partner

The OpenChain Project

OSADL is the latest official partner of the OpenChain Project. OpenChain maintains ISO/IEC 5230, the International Standard for open source license compliance.

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSADL is the latest official partner of the OpenChain Project. OpenChain maintains ISO/IEC 5230, the International Standard for open source license compliance."The OpenChain Project is delighted to begin our formal relationship with OSADL," says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "There are thousands of companies operating open source compliance programs across the world, and we are seeing convergence on ISO/IEC 5230 for efficiency, effectiveness and resource optimization. OSADL is well-positioned to help ensure the automation industry will be at the forefront of this development in the coming months and years."Carsten Emde, General Manager of OSADL, was delighted when he learned that OSADL was accepted as OpenChain service partner and pointed out: "After having executed a large number of audits and given numerous training courses on open source license compliance, we have learned a fundamental lesson: The most important prerequisite for a company to become license compliant is to establish suitable company processes. OpenChain and OSADL look back on a long shared history of activities to help companies do exactly this. The today's conclusion of an official partnership between the two organizations is the obvious next step to intensify our cooperation and to improve our services for the good of all."About OSADLThe Open Source Automation Development Lab (OSADL) eG is a Germany-based organization intended to promote and coordinate the development of open source software for the machine, machine tool, and automation industry. https://www.osadl.org/ About the OpenChain ProjectOpenChain began when a group of open source compliance professionals met in a conference lounge and chatted about how so much duplicative, redundant open source license compliance work was being done inefficiently in the software supply chain simply. They realized that while each company did the same work behind the scenes in a different manner the output for downstream recipients could not realistically be relied on because there was no visibility into the process that generated the output.The answer the early principles of this discussion arrived at was to standardize open source compliance, make it transparent and build trust across the ecosystem. The project began as outreach to the community with the idea of a new standard for open source license compliance with slides titled, “When Conformity is Innovative.” A growing community quickly recognized the value of this approach and contributed to the nascent collaboration soon named The OpenChain Project.

How OpenChain Became The International Standard for Open Source License Compliance