OpenChain Welcomes FOSSAware As An Official Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOSSAware is the latest partner of the OpenChain Project. OpenChain maintains ISO/IEC 5230, the International Standard for open source license compliance."The OpenChain Project consists of a large, vibrant community of companies that use open source in products and solutions," says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "There is also a growing partner community that consists of organizations offering legal, consulting and tooling support in the management and automation of open source compliance. We are glad to welcome FOSSAware to this program and look forward to collaborating in Israel and beyond."“Encompassing over two-thirds of the average commercial software, open-source has become an essential part of modern software developmen," says Yaniv Ozerzon, Co-Founder & CEO at FOSSAware. "Undermanaging the consumption and redistribution of Open source is no longer a viable option. Having an effective Open Source compliance program is a key differentiator marking industry-leading enterprise companies such as Google, Microsoft, and others. We are excited and pleased to become an official partner of OpenChain and are set to assist companies in reaching conformant with the OpenChain specification, minimize Open Source associated risks, and reduce remediation costs.”About FOSSAwareFOSSAware consultancy and services specializes in Free and Open Source software (“FOSS”) compliance. Our mission is to work alongside our clients to minimize the legal, operational and security risks associated with FOSS. We tailor each client a suitable compliance program, render support in the implementation process and services for on-going compliance. https://fossaware.com/ About the OpenChain ProjectOpenChain began when a group of open source compliance professionals met in a conference lounge and chatted about how so much duplicative, redundant open source license compliance work was being done inefficiently in the software supply chain simply. They realized that while each company did the same work behind the scenes in a different manner the output for downstream recipients could not realistically be relied on because there was no visibility into the process that generated the output.The answer the early principles of this discussion arrived at was to standardize open source compliance, make it transparent and build trust across the ecosystem. The project began as outreach to the community with the idea of a new standard for open source license compliance with slides titled, “When Conformity is Innovative.” A growing community quickly recognized the value of this approach and contributed to the nascent collaboration soon named The OpenChain Project.

