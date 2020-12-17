Ericsson Joins The OpenChain Governing Board

The OpenChain Project

Ericsson has become a Platinum Member of the OpenChain Project. OpenChain maintains ISO/IEC 5230, the International Standard for open source license compliance.

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ericsson (STO: ERIC-B) has become a Platinum Member of the OpenChain Project and will assume a governing board seat. OpenChain maintains ISO/IEC 5230, the International Standard for open source license compliance. This standard defines the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program, and helps to both reduce errors and increase efficiency across the global supply chain."Ericsson has an exceptional reputation in the space of intellectual property management and has been engaged with the OpenChain community for a considerable period," says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "Their engagement and thought leadership will provide a significant advantage to the growth of our International Standard for open source compliance in the telecommunication space and beyond. We look forward to collaborating to connect companies with the information and support they need to get maximum advantage from adoption of open source technology."About EricssonEricsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com About the OpenChain ProjectOpenChain began when a group of open source compliance professionals met in a conference lounge and chatted about how so much duplicative, redundant open source license compliance work was being done inefficiently in the software supply chain simply. They realized that while each company did the same work behind the scenes in a different manner the output for downstream recipients could not realistically be relied on because there was no visibility into the process that generated the output.The answer the early principles of this discussion arrived at was to standardize open source compliance, make it transparent and build trust across the ecosystem. The project began as outreach to the community with the idea of a new standard for open source license compliance with slides titled, “When Conformity is Innovative.” A growing community quickly recognized the value of this approach and contributed to the nascent collaboration soon named The OpenChain Project.

How OpenChain Became The International Standard for Open Source License Compliance