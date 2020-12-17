OpenChain Welcomes Hitachi Solutions As An Official Partner

The OpenChain Project

Hitachi Solutions is the latest partner of the OpenChain Project, maintainer of ISO/IEC 5230: the International Standard for open source license compliance.

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitachi Solutions is the latest official partner of the OpenChain Project. OpenChain maintains ISO/IEC 5230, the International Standard for open source license compliance. This standard defines the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program, and helps to both reduce errors and increase efficiency across the global supply chain. Our partners, like Hitachi Solutions, help to support companies in adoption and use."Hitachi Solutions has been involved in the OpenChain community for a considerable period," says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "Lead by Watanabe San, their contribution in supporting the standard prior to our ISO release has been exceptional. I am delighted to announce that they have become an official service provider partner of the project. Their customer support in Japan and elsewhere around ISO/IEC 5230 will be invaluable.""OSS compliance work is not so difficult, as long as you know how to do it," says Ayumi Watanabe, Group Manager of OSS Management Consulting Group, Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. "Some companies consume much of their time and energy to create their own OSS management methods from scratch. It is because they don't know how to adopt existing standards or best practices. We can help them. Hitachi Solutions has been working on corporate OSS compliance issues for a long time. Through our contribution to the OpenChain Project, we deeply understand the vision and goal behind companies OSS management. Today, we are excited and pleased to be an official partner of OpenChain. We are looking forward to helping companies by using our extensive knowledge and abundant experience."About Hitachi SolutionsHitachi Solutions is a core IT company of the Hitachi Group, which employs some 400,000 people worldwide. Through systems integration, we provide ideal solutions and products for customers. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Solutions' reach extends to group companies in Japan and abroad, working with a worldwide network of alliance partners. We bring solutions and products to diverse countries and regions including Asia, the United States and Europe. Learn more at https://www.hitachi-solutions.com/ About the OpenChain ProjectOpenChain began when a group of open source compliance professionals met in a conference lounge and chatted about how so much duplicative, redundant open source license compliance work was being done inefficiently in the software supply chain simply. They realized that while each company did the same work behind the scenes in a different manner the output for downstream recipients could not realistically be relied on because there was no visibility into the process that generated the output.The answer the early principles of this discussion arrived at was to standardize open source compliance, make it transparent and build trust across the ecosystem. The project began as outreach to the community with the idea of a new standard for open source license compliance with slides titled, “When Conformity is Innovative.” A growing community quickly recognized the value of this approach and contributed to the nascent collaboration soon named The OpenChain Project.

How OpenChain Became The International Standard for Open Source License Compliance