The OpenChain Project

OpenChain defines the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program. It reduces errors and increases efficiency across the global supply chain.

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cisco announces conformance to OpenChain 2.1 (ISO/IEC 5230), the International Standard for open source license compliance. This standard defines the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program, and helps to both reduce errors and increase efficiency across the global supply chain."Cisco is a founding member of the OpenChain Project and has been instrumental in establishing our specification as an International Standard," says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "Their adoption of OpenChain 2.1 underlines their continued thought-leadership in this space, and provides a strong signal across the networking market segment on the optimal approach to open source license compliance. This standard is designed to support companies of any size in ensuring excellent around management of open source intellectual property.""Cisco is honored to be part of an incredible team with the OpenChain Project. The industry collaboration, synergies and continuous improvements for our open chain community are truly commendable. We are excited to announce our conformance to this latest industry standard, as it brings additional consistency to our internal teams by streamlining compliance and in building Trust. Having accomplished a smooth transition of all our internal policies, processes and automated tools to be in accordance with this latest specification, it really helps us drive the value-add that we realize in terms of enhanced Productivity and world class quality for all our Products. Further, this has paved the way for us to be also ISO compliant and helps instill confidence among Cisco’s customers and partners with our continued commitment to OpenSource compliance. We sincerely look forward to continue our partnership with OpenChain Project and our peers across the industry in the successful evolution of OpenSource and adoption of our compliance standard"About CiscoCisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.About the OpenChain ProjectOpenChain began when a group of open source compliance professionals met in a conference lounge and chatted about how so much duplicative, redundant open source license compliance work was being done inefficiently in the software supply chain simply. They realized that while each company did the same work behind the scenes in a different manner the output for downstream recipients could not realistically be relied on because there was no visibility into the process that generated the output.The answer the early principles of this discussion arrived at was to standardize open source compliance, make it transparent and build trust across the ecosystem. The project began as outreach to the community with the idea of a new standard for open source license compliance with slides titled, “When Conformity is Innovative.” A growing community quickly recognized the value of this approach and contributed to the nascent collaboration soon named The OpenChain Project.

How OpenChain Became The International Standard for Open Source License Compliance