Top Manufacturers of Face Masks in Vietnam: Reusable Fabric, Specialized Medical, Sterilized Cloth Masks
This year, we have found many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China, and we have Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Choose a Mask that has two or more layers, breathable, and washable fabric.
— Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
● Completely covers your nose and mouth.
● Fit snugly to the size of your face, do not have gaps.
● Masks intended for Healthcare workers like N95 are ineffective against COVID-19
-Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S.A
Want to replace your old Chinese Mask supplier but don’t know which country to source your products from? OR you have figured out that sourcing from Vietnam would be the best option but you are bewildered due to the presence of so many manufacturers and suppliers in Vietnam? In this guide, we will be explaining to you the criteria for choosing your supplier as well as you will get a list of some of the Best Manufacturers of Face Masks in Vietnam.
“The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.
In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US have inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.
Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million Dony Mask a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for.” - Henry Pham – CEO Dony Garment Company.
Face Mask: Features and Quality
The first and most important factor is to evaluate the features and the benefits of the mask itself as if the mask is not designed to satisfy your needs then there is no worth of the reputation of the company and the terms of trade. Hence below is the list of factors that you must see in the mask:
i) Protection: is the most important feature since this is the very reason why you are purchasing the mask. Make sure that the masks should protect against all kinds of microbial agents, dust, water, oils, and other harmful substances.
According to CDC's recommendations, you should wear masks in public settings around the people who do not live in your household with you or/and when you can’t stay at least 6 feet away from others. Masks help stop the spread of COVID-19 to others.
Several factors can affect the Protection offered by Masks. The protection ability of a mask depends on the selection of fabric, design of the masks for water resistance, filtration capacity, and fit. Currently, evidence indicates that multilayered masks with water-resistant fabric, a high number of threads, and finer weave are better to wear in public for common people than medical respirators like N-95, Surgical mask,s, and bandanas.
Surgical masks are for use in surgical settings and do not provide full protection from inhalation of airborne pathogens, such as viruses.
ii) Certifications: are crucial because you cannot purchase any product by just reading the features and benefits of its description. Make sure that the product has passed the necessary quality tests and got the certifications from the reliable health organization of the World. We shall discuss this in detail in a separate segment.
iii) Breathability has its importance. A good breathable mask will allow you to wear it for long hours without suffocation hence enables you to work interrupted as well as stay protected. A mask with poor breathability has to be removed at regular intervals.
iv) Comfort: This is the best factor which you should look for in a mask. A mask with hard elastic loops and hard fabric will hurt your ears and nose making it unbearable to wear.
v) Durability: is yet another factor that you should consider in a mask. A washable mask will last longer than a set of cheap disposable masks but make sure to check that the mask shouldn’t lose its antimicrobial properties on washing.
List of the Best Manufacturers/Suppliers of Face Masks in Vietnam:
1) Dony Garment Company (Focus on Reusable - Antimicrobial - Sterilized Cloth Face Mask)
Dony garment company is a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation. Established in 2003, Domestically Dony one of the largest garment manufacturers. Globally, it supplies clothing to International Brands clients like Lenovo, Yamaha, Honda, Volkswagen.
Apart from that, it is also certified by TUV REACH, DGA, CE, and other certifications to meet the quality and safety standards of the European market.
The three-layered anti-bacterial, washable, Cloth Face mask provides 360-degree protection against viruses, bacteria, dust, droplets, and other agents. The mask kills 99.9% of bacteria. Comes in the E.O. sterilized packaging to ensure maximum hygiene which makes the mask ready to wear directly out of the packaging. The mask has passed the most stringent quality standard throughout the world such as FDA, TUV, REACH, ISO, etc.
Features
● 3-Ply Protection
● Kills 99.9% of Bacteria and Viruses
● Comfortable
● Breathable
● Washable
● Compliance with the International Standards
● Option: Nose Clip, Adjustable Earloops.
The company is already supplying Masks globally by wholesale, bulk, and branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM).
2) Tay Saigon Equipment Co., Ltd.
With their specialty in manufacturing Tay Saigon company has launched its brand called Hero Mask. It also produced multi-layered disposable masks for sanitary purposes. Apart from this the company also produces full Ninja Masks which are suitable for the countries with tropical and cold climates. The company was established in Ho Chi Minh City in 2013.
3) Jangjung Vina Co., Ltd.
In the year 1992, Jangjung was established in South Korea, as a sanitary supplies producer. The company has two manufacturing centers in Vietnam, one in Hanoi and the other in Ho Chi Minh city. The company produces surgical masks, dustproof masks, gowns, drapes, and wipers. Currently, the company is targeting the markets of Japan and South Korea.
