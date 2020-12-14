Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI and Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504788

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Pleasant St, North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Winston Cote                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Pleasant St, North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Francis Annis                                             

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Marcus Cote

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police

responded to a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed Marcus Cote to have

been verbally arguing with his girlfriend when Francis Annis came to his door with a

unloaded weapon and put in on Marcus Cote’s chest. Marcus Cote left the residence and drove

to his parents in Jay, VT. Upon Marcus Cote’s arrival in Jay, Winston Cote drove to North

Troy to find Francis Annis. Investigation revealed Winston to have

driven to the incident under the influence of alcohol. Winston Cote was subsequently

taken into custody and transported back to the Derby Barracks for processing and

was later released on a citation into court. Francis Annis was issued a citation into

court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2020           

COURT: Orleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

