Derby Barracks/ DUI and Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504788
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Pleasant St, North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Winston Cote
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Pleasant St, North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Francis Annis
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VICTIM: Marcus Cote
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police
responded to a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed Marcus Cote to have
been verbally arguing with his girlfriend when Francis Annis came to his door with a
unloaded weapon and put in on Marcus Cote’s chest. Marcus Cote left the residence and drove
to his parents in Jay, VT. Upon Marcus Cote’s arrival in Jay, Winston Cote drove to North
Troy to find Francis Annis. Investigation revealed Winston to have
driven to the incident under the influence of alcohol. Winston Cote was subsequently
taken into custody and transported back to the Derby Barracks for processing and
was later released on a citation into court. Francis Annis was issued a citation into
court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2020
COURT: Orleans District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881