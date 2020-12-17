Comedian Lori Hamilton Returns to Online@theSpaceUK January 7-21, 2021 with Two New Shows
Comedy and creativity online with lessons in kindness for the real world
Doing an Online Fringe show is such a great way to stay creative in these crazy times. Thanks so much to theSpaceUK...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Hamilton will be returning to partner with theSpaceUK to present two new shows for the 2021 season of Online@theSpaceUK: The Corporate Knobs and Project Spudway. Hamilton joined theSpaceUK for their online festival in August to present her live, one-woman variety show, The Silly and Unnecessary Variety Show, which can now be viewed online.
— Lori Hamilton
Hamilton is happy to participate in the project, “Doing an Online Fringe show is such a great way to stay creative in these crazy times. Thanks so much to theSpaceUK. I can’t wait to partner with them once again for some more online fun and tomfoolery!”
Her two shows both have timely and important messages that are sure to strike a chord with audiences during these uncertain times.
Project Spudway is a continuation of her short film project, Potato Family, with illustrator and animator Montana Hall. It features lessons from Project Runway told through the eyes of animated potatoes. You’ll see the first episode featuring fashion guru Christian Siriano’s explanation of why we should design for all body types, not just the skinny French fry. Yams and hashbrowns add colour and flavour to the spud-tactic design show, complete with outtakes! TheLoriHamilton.com
The Corporate Knobs is a comedy variety show that gives you the TRUTH about work life. From How to Be a Bad Manager, Guess the HR Outcome, Real World Job Descriptions and Cat Co-Workers, you’ll see the hilarious and very real world of life in Corporate America. TheLoriHamilton.com & landalor.com
_____________________________________________________________
Press Reviews
“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”
- Atlanta Press
“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”
- Go Go Magazine, Denver
_______________________________________________________________
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 37 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com.
About the Show…
Online@theSpaceUK has responded to the challenges of COVID-19 by creating an online theatre festival that runs throughout August. While it can never replace the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Online@theSpaceUK is proud and excited to host this new and dynamic work on its platform.
Julia Roberts
Roberts Resource
+1 404-731-8931
email us here
Potato Family by Lori Hamilton