Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,909 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Mayor Bowser: United to Love

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the following statement on standing United to Love:

“DC’s faith-based organizations are at the very heart of our community, giving us hope in the face of darkness. They embody our DC values of love and inclusivity. An attack on them is an attack on all of us. This weekend, we saw forces of hate seeking to use destruction and intimidation to tear us apart. We will not let that happen, and continue to stand together strong and United to Love. The Mayor’s Office of Religious Affairs and the Metropolitan Police Department are engaging the impacted houses of worship today, and anyone with information or video in the area of the houses of worship should call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.”

You just read:

Statement from Mayor Bowser: United to Love

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.