Bitcoin transactions have never been easier than with Express Cards, Virtual Visa Gift Card.

ExpressCards, Virtual Visa Gift Card lets you use Bitcoin quickly and securely

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

It's no secret that people worldwide have seen the value of a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. The idea of transacting by using a currency that isn't regulated by a central authority can be very appealing. However, it may not always be easy to use your Bitcoin to make actual purchases. That's where Express card, Virtual Visa Gift Card comes in. The company's unique model allows Bitcoin users to buy a virtual card that works exactly like a traditional debit or credit card, but that is conveniently delivered straight to their inbox!

Although in recent years large companies like Microsoft, Wikipedia and Overstock have started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, many others still won't! This makes life hard for consumers who wish to transact using Bitcoin. What of the person who has racked up a substantial amount of Bitcoin and would like to use the cryptocurrency to conduct their everyday transactions? Are they limited to shopping from the select few that accept the cryptocurrency?

Simply put the answer is no. However, traditionally it involved a somewhat complicated process with a person having to convert their Bitcoin to cash by selling it through an exchange which involved paying fees and commissions. Transferring it into a traditional banking account (possible with some services) is also costly and time-consuming. That's why Card Express gives users of cryptocurrency the ultimate solution: Buy Virtual Visa Gift Card with Bitcoin!

They couldn't have made the process much easier, users simply visit their website (https://expresscards.net/), select the Virtual Visa Gift Card they wish to buy before adding it to their cart and making payment with Bitcoin.

ExpressCards representative Jose Manual is proud to be part of the team who is bringing cryptocurrency users this fantastic solution.

“At ExpressCards we completely understand that transacting with cryptocurrency can be very challenging indeed, and we don't believe that should be the case! That's why we've come up with this incredibly easy way for people to use their cryptocurrency for actual transactions. There is nothing foreign about the actual experience of buying a Virtual Visa Gift Card with Bitcoin! Plus, using your virtual card is as simple as using your standard plastic debit or credit card just without the concern of it being lost or damaged. With the festive season fast approaching, why not consider using some of your Bitcoin to treat yourself or a loved one to a Virtual Visa Gift Card?” said Manual.

For more information visit:

https://expresscards.net/

phone +1 (323) 601-5230 or email support@expresscards.net

