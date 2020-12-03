Express Cards Now Accepts Bitcoin for Virtual Visa Gift Card Purchases

The virtual Visa Card distributor site now accepts Bitcoin to safely purchase secure Virtual Visa card

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpressCards, an online Virtual Visa Card distributor, now accepts Bitcoin for the purchase of virtual Visa gift Card and Virtual iTunes gift cards. With the advancements of cryptocurrencies, buying virtual gift cards online has become a safe and secure way to purchase gift cards. This solves a challenge that many bitcoin owners face; how to use their bitcoin currency to make every day purchases.

Buy Virtual Visa Card are a great way to turn cryptocurrency into physical currency that can be used virtually anywhere in the world that regular Visa cards are accepted. These virtual cards offer all the benefits one normally receives with plastic cards, but are much safer as the virtual cards are not associated with any personal information and cannot be lost or damaged. Just like a physical credit card, these virtual cards are perfect for online purchases where you do not always want to give out your personal credit card information. Even if a virtual card’s information becomes compromised, there are limits placed on the maximum balance of the card, meaning the Bitcoin wallet amount stays 100% secure.

ExpressCards is the best platform to exchange your cryptocurrencies for virtual Visa Cards because of the site’s low transaction fees. Many other sites charge high fees to exchange cryptocurrency, but Express Cards is committed to keeping prices low and giving its customers the best rates. Virtual Visa Cards are also reloadable, so once the card’s funds begin to run out, customers can easily exchange more cryptocurrency and add funds to their virtual cards.

With a processing time of 10 minutes or less, Express Cards is the trusted source for buying virtual visa card instant . It’s one of the fastest ways to secure a payment method that can be used for nearly any e-marketplace or website in the world, without any hassle. The virtual Visa Card is sent directly to your email, including the card’s code, expiry and security number; all the necessary information to make online purchases, without the need to disclose your personal information.

About Express Cards Co. Ltd.

Express Cards is an online store. The company accepts cryptocurrency as payment for iTunes cards or virtual Visa cards, which can be used anywhere around the world where Visa is accepted.

For more about Express Cards, visit: https://expresscards.net/