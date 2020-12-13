STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates apparent homicide in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Vermont (Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020) — The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent homicide in the town of Randolph.

The case began at about 4:21 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, when an Orange County sheriff’s deputy was notified by a passerby of a stabbing down the road at a home on Park Street in Randolph. First responders located an injured 44-year-old man at the home. He was transported by White River Ambulance to Gifford Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is providing assistance.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the general public.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death. The identities of the victim and the woman in custody are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

No additional details are currently available. Updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

- 30 -