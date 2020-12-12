Update: Two Minimum Security Inmate Absconders

TIPTONVILLE – It is believed that the absconders from the Northwest Correctional Complex minimum-security annex could be driving one of two vehicles. The first vehicle is a 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck with Tennessee license plate of 050WJQ. The truck was reported stolen in Henry County on Friday. The second vehicle is a 1988-1991 Ford F-150 red pickup truck with a loud muffler and LED light bar on top. The Ford F-150 was spotted with two individuals inside who reportedly matched the description of the inmates.

Anyone who may encounter these vehicles is urged to call 911 or the TDOC TIPS Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.