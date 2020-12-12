Not All Cloth Masks Are Equally Protective
This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase reusable cloth face masks and protective clothing.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the growing need for masks in the Corona crisis, it is undeniable that not cloth all masks are equally protective. So, let’s get to know the one that can set your worry at rest.
The epidemic threatening the entire world is currently at its climax. Minute by minute, second by second, with an unstoppable speed, the number of people diagnosed with the horrendous Covid-19 keeps on multiplying.
So, naturally, to protect ourselves and our community, wearing facemask during our trips outside has become mandatory.
Still, not all cloth masks are equally protective. And with what goes on in the world, having a poorly made face covering is nothing different from signing your death warranty.
Due to this reason, you need to get yourself a decent cloth mask from a prestigious manufacturer. On the whole, you need Dony’s mask!
Dony Company - A Quick Look
Dony is a garment company based in Vietnam. Yes, this is a country barely considered developed, but do not underestimate what it can offer. With nearly a decade in the industry, Dony has built itself a solid foothold in not only the domestic market but also those from overseas.
With both experience and reputation, during the rise of the epidemic, Dony has left many rivals in the same sector behind and came out on top as one of the few nations recognized as prominent face mask exporters. Let’s see the secret behind its success!
Why Is Dony’s Mask A Must-Have?
Initially, Vietnamese mask wholesale suppliers fixed 80 percent of the orders to their main trade partners, including the US, the EU, Japan, and South Korea.
Following the same strategies, Pham Quang Anh - Dony Garment’s CEO, in cooperation with biotechnology engineer Dao Tan Dien, planned to launch potentially 300,000 masks per day to these markets.
The masks were unique compared to those with unknown origins on the market, boasting the highest standards:
Silver nano/Activated charcoal inner layer: 99% antibacterial power after 30 washes (French Cert’s CE certificate & DGA)
Particular-filtered middle layer: Water, arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and antimony filter
Outer layer: Anti-droplet (Intertek & TUV certificated)
To pass stringent standards of Decision No. 870 (MoH) and Vietnam Textile Research Institute, Dony sternly abided by the government’s packaging requirements before mass production - E.O gas sterilized medical packages.
This desirable technology guaranteed the company the first two local orders of 70,000 units, and by the end of March 2020, it received an export order from the Middle East.
From a few ten thousand units at the start, how did Dony end up with putting out 300,000 items per day by June?
Mr. Pham, on cracking his success code, “We do not compromise on our product’s quality.” Ex-partners have offered him to cut costs by eliminating aseptic packaging, yet he firmly turned away the deal in the sacrifice of huge gross profits.
Fortunately, the fruits he bore were sweet and worth the sweats. Dony masks gradually got credits from the Japanese textile group JJFT’s CEO, Mr. Nicolas Jo, and other internationally recognized certificates such as the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and especially the DGA from the French Ministry of Defense.
By continuing to meet international standards, Dony Mask has successfully expanded its business to the U.S, Germany, Cuba, Russia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and many more with a ten mil export volume.
“Every country has its own rules and regulations, and they’re strict to satisfy. All of our products followed a 3-S concept: for physics safety, the masks met the requirements of metal detectors; for chemistry safety, the masks passed the final testing round of the EU’s TUV Reach Certificate; and for biology safety, we sterilize 100% of Dony’s antibacterial masks”, Mr. Pham recalled the technical challenges.
Is There Anything Else Praiseworthy About Dony’s Mak?
In close relations to all the tests and certificates, the Dony export factory takes pride in meticulous production lines and high-skilled labor expertise with the highest quality guarantee.
Thanks to innovative production optimization procedures, 99%-antibacterial Dony masks can be recycled after 30 washes and remain 96% effective of nCovid-19 screening barriers, a DGA-verified feature.
Consumers can wash the masks according to their traditional styles. Still, Dony Garment went one step ahead of the game by putting out a laundry manual to grant the best shopping experiences and smart preservation tips for their audience.
If you house a washing machine, Dony advises to toss the masks in at 60o Celsius for half an hour and blow-dry them for sterilization.
More recommendable, in case you’re washing by hand, stay away from the iron and allow the masks to dry naturally by hanging them in fresh and dust-free places to attain optimal conservation conditions.
Has Dony Accomplished Any Noteworthy Achievement?
As a mixed result of open-ended business practices, committed working morals, high-quality labor, and the CEO’s eminent strategic visionary, Dony Lmt. has managed to expand their factory-scale from 420m2 pre-pandemic to 1,600m2 with million-dollar gross revenues during an international economic recession.
The company’s outstanding “hybrid” operating model aggregating both commercial and production services have even been featured on multiple national TV appearances as well as foreign press releases, claiming the title as one of Vietnamese representative mask manufacturers.
When achieving a new level of sustainable growth, Dony didn’t forget its roots, a “not for profit” enterprise, and that’s what put the name Dony on the map throughout the world. In the act of giving back to the community, Dony Garment donated 100,000 anti-droplet 3-ply fabric masks to the U.S, and that's also a smart advertising tactic to spread awareness about Vietnamese high-quality medical-grade cloth masks.
