Governor Abbott Welcomes Oracle Headquarters To Texas

December 11, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after Oracle announced that they will relocate their headquarters to Texas from California:

“Oracle is a global technology giant with an already strong presence here in Texas, and we are proud to welcome its headquarters to Austin. While some states are driving away businesses with high taxes and heavy-handed regulations, we continue to see a tidal wave of companies like Oracle moving to Texas thanks to our friendly business climate, low taxes, and the best workforce in the nation. Most important of all, these companies are looking for a home where they have the freedom to grow their business and better serve their employees and customers, and when it comes to economic prosperity, there is no place like the Lone Star State.”