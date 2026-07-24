Governor Abbott Appoints Peterson To Governing Board Of The Texas School For The Blind And Visually Impaired
July 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Rusty Peterson to the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (TSBVI) for a term set to expire on January 31, 2027. TSBVI serves as a special public school in which students who are blind, deaf-blind, or visually impaired, including those with additional disabilities, are eligible for consideration for services. It is also a statewide resource for parents of these children and the professionals who serve them.
Rusty Peterson of Allen is an executive director at JP Morgan Chase Bank and a certified public accountant. He is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Knights of Columbus and volunteers with Feed My Starting Children and BedStart. Peterson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accounting from the University of Oklahoma
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