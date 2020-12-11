Following Free Chlorine Conversion Process, the City of Lake Jackson Tests Negative for Naegleria Fowleri

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced today that water samples taken during the first week of December from the city of Lake Jackson public water system have tested negative for the ameba Naegleria fowleri.

The negative test results indicate increased chlorine levels in the water system have controlled the ameba.

The city’s public water system tested positive for the ameba in September. As a result, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to perform a free chlorine conversion process and maintain a 1.0 milligram per liter (mg/L) or above free chlorine residual for at least 60 days. In early December, the CDC collected 15 water samples from the area where the ameba was found along with other representative locations in the system in early December. Testing by the CDC confirmed that all 15 samples were negative for the ameba.

During the 60-day free chorine conversion process, the city’s free chlorine disinfectant levels remained well above the required 1.0 mg/L throughout the city’s distribution system and storage tanks. For the 60-day period, TCEQ assessed the city’s disinfectant residual levels daily. In addition to the city’s daily sampling, TCEQ conducted verification sampling for disinfectant residuals and water pressure in the distribution system at representative and appropriate sample points at various times during the 60-day free chlorine conversion process. Disinfectant levels were sustained above the required 1.0 mg/L during the 60-day monitoring period conducted by TCEQ and the city.

TCEQ will continue to provide technical assistance and training to the city’s operators to maintain state required disinfectant residual levels and flushing procedures. TCEQ will continue to monitor the city’s disinfectant residuals that are required by state and federal law.

To learn more about N. fowleri and proper safety precautions, please visit the CDC’s webpage about the ameba .

