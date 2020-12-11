Virtual open houses for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat season setting run Dec. 16-21

Hunters will soon have the opportunity to see the proposed 2021-22 hunting seasons for moose, mountain goats, and bighorn sheep, and hear more from regional Fish and Game staff about the proposals.

The 2021-22 season proposals will be posted to the moose, sheep, goat proposals webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/MSG on Dec. 14, and virtual open houses will take place for each region over the course of the next week, from Dec. 16-21. Hunters are encouraged to read the proposals before participating in the virtual open houses.

Virtual open house schedule:

Dec. 16 - Southwest-Nampa/Upper Snake

Dec. 17 - Southwest-McCall/Southeast

Dec. 18 - Clearwater/Salmon

Dec. 21 - Panhandle/Magic Valley

At the virtual meetings, hunters will have the chance to hear some of the changes proposed for the 2021-22 hunting seasons and get a regional overview of moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats. Attendees can ask Fish and Game biologists questions during the meeting.

Virtual meetings will start at 6 p.m. local time, and last up to two hours depending on public participation. Links to each of the meetings will be available on the moose, sheep, goat proposals webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/MSG. A replay will be available for those who arrive late or cannot attend a meeting.

The public comment period for the moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat seasons runs Dec. 14-30. People without internet access, or who prefer other ways to view proposed changes and comment, can contact their regional offices to learn about alternatives.

Hunting seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its Jan. 28 meeting in Boise. The moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt application period runs April 1-30.