Derby Barracks/thefts
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504762
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/10/20-12/11/2020 between the hours of 2100 to 0600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans, Maple St.
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
We are currently investigating a string of thefts in the Orleans area
along Maple road. It is an ongoing investigation. We are requesting everyone to
lock their vehicle and homes at night or when not at home. Anyone with
information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881