Derby Barracks/thefts

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/10/20-12/11/2020 between the hours of 2100 to 0600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans, Maple St.

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              We are currently investigating a string of thefts in the Orleans area

along Maple road. It is an ongoing investigation. We are requesting everyone to

lock their vehicle and homes at night or when not at home. Anyone with

information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Derby Barracks/thefts

