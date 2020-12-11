Route 4021 Shenango Road Improvements Begin Monday in Chippewa

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing culvert replacement work on Shenango Road (Route 4021) in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, December 14 weather permitting.

Culvert replacement work requiring an around-the-clock closure of Shenango Road between Park Road and Braun Road will occur from 7 a.m. Monday continuously through Friday, December 25. Traffic will be detoured via Park Road (Route 4019) and Blackhawk Road (Route 251).

The prime contractor is Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. Roadway reconstruction will also occur on the project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

