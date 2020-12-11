Ducks found dead near Salmon

State wildlife officials are trying to determine what killed approximately 50 mallard ducks in and near Salmon, ID.

The first ducks were found dead by a concerned resident December 7, along an irrigation ditch just south of the city of Salmon. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game was notified and found approximately 50 dead ducks along the ditch and in adjacent sloughs and ponds. Fish and Game conducted necropsies and sent tissue samples to a diagnostic lab for testing. The results are pending.

Fish and Game will continue to monitor the area and collect any dead ducks found. In addition, they are monitoring surrounding areas for other mortalities.

While the number of dead birds found is unusual for the area, waterfowl die-offs are common and many happen in the United States every year. Testing for diseases is a routine part of investigating such die-offs.

"We have conducted necropsy examinations, and no definitive cause of death was found," said Dennis Newman, Fish and Game wildlife manager based in Salmon. “We will know more once test results are returned, hopefully within a week.”

As the cause of death is still unknown, Fish and Game recommends hunters wear latex gloves when cleaning birds and they should be thoroughly cooked before eating.

"We will continue to monitor for any additional mortality," Newman said. "And we would appreciate the public to report any dead waterfowl they observe to the Fish and Game in Salmon.”

For more information or to report, contact Fish and Game at 208-756-2271