US Department of Veterans Affairs Integrates Laser Photonics' Subtractive Manufacturing Tech into VA Health System
Deploying Subtractive Manufacturing Technology Results in Innovative New Designs, Streamlined Inventory Management and Dramatic Cost SavingsORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historically, ‘excellence’ and ‘innovation’ have not been words often associated with America’s largest—and one of its oldest—integrated healthcare system. But since the VA MISSION Act was signed in 2018, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has made strides to improve the quality of care given to America’s armed forces veterans. After veterans were given the option of turning to other providers, the VA has adopted new technology to remain competitive and modernize its organization. Who is equipping them for this technological renaissance? One source can be traced back to an R&D lab hidden in Central Florida.
Nearly a decade since the VA first adopted laser technology to help treat veterans, Laser Photonics Corporation—a global leader in developing laser additive and subtractive manufacturing technology—announces today that the VA is leveraging an influx in pandemic funding to integrate their groundbreaking optics technology into their health system. Laser technology has myriad applications in the healthcare domain—both in and outside of the operating room—and the VA is taking advantage of this cost-effective, clean technology.
As an integrator, there may be no better partner than Laser Photonics Corporation. They pioneer disruptive laser technology and manufacture bespoke American-Made industrial laser systems at their R&D and Production Facilities in Orlando, FL. Among their offerings to care providers and device manufacturers in the medical field are patient-specific 3-D printed implants in biocompatible metal; precision laser cutting of medical and lab materials and devices; FDA-compliant permanent laser marking and engraving of bar codes and UDI (Unique Device Identification) markings on sensitive, personalized and customized medical components (such implants, surgical tools and instruments, single-use items, endoscopic instruments and much more.
Future-focused medical device manufacturers and care providers interested in incorporating Laser Photonics disruptive technology into their own health systems are encouraged to schedule a consultation with one of their applications engineers.
Laser Photonics Corporation is the leading industrial company in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning, laser marking, laser cutting, laser engraving, 3D printing, and other materials processing applications. Our systems are—currently and historically—used by manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, and medical industries around the world. The Laser Photonics brand is associated with a number of worldwide licenses and patents for innovative and ‘unique-to-industry’ laser products and technologies.
The brand has, for over three decades, been the workhorse of industry-standard laser subtractive manufacturing. Laser Photonics systems have been implemented into the production and maintenance regimens of world-renowned organizations such as Sony, NIKE, 3M, Delphi, NNSY-Norfolk Naval Shipyard, NASA, Cannon Air Force Base, Eaton Aerospace, Blue Origin, GE, Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson, PPG, Eli Lilly, Smith & Nephew, Millipore, DuPont, Bosch, Gables Engineering, Champion Aerospace, Smith Aerospace, Metaldyne, and Heraeus.
