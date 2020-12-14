US Department of Veterans Affairs Integrates Laser Photonics' Subtractive Manufacturing Tech into VA Health System

US Department of Veterans Affairs Logo

Laser Photonics Logo

Photo of the visitor entrance of a VA Hospital

The Department of Veterans Affairs has ramped up their care quality by integrating innovative technology since the VA MISSION Act's passage in 2018. Creator: Jim Mone | Credit: AP

Deploying Subtractive Manufacturing Technology Results in Innovative New Designs, Streamlined Inventory Management and Dramatic Cost Savings

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historically, ‘excellence’ and ‘innovation’ have not been words often associated with America’s largest—and one of its oldest—integrated healthcare system. But since the VA MISSION Act was signed in 2018, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has made strides to improve the quality of care given to America’s armed forces veterans. After veterans were given the option of turning to other providers, the VA has adopted new technology to remain competitive and modernize its organization. Who is equipping them for this technological renaissance? One source can be traced back to an R&D lab hidden in Central Florida.

Nearly a decade since the VA first adopted laser technology to help treat veterans, Laser Photonics Corporation—a global leader in developing laser additive and subtractive manufacturing technology—announces today that the VA is leveraging an influx in pandemic funding to integrate their groundbreaking optics technology into their health system. Laser technology has myriad applications in the healthcare domain—both in and outside of the operating room—and the VA is taking advantage of this cost-effective, clean technology.

As an integrator, there may be no better partner than Laser Photonics Corporation. They pioneer disruptive laser technology and manufacture bespoke American-Made industrial laser systems at their R&D and Production Facilities in Orlando, FL. Among their offerings to care providers and device manufacturers in the medical field are patient-specific 3-D printed implants in biocompatible metal; precision laser cutting of medical and lab materials and devices; FDA-compliant permanent laser marking and engraving of bar codes and UDI (Unique Device Identification) markings on sensitive, personalized and customized medical components (such implants, surgical tools and instruments, single-use items, endoscopic instruments and much more.

Future-focused medical device manufacturers and care providers interested in incorporating Laser Photonics disruptive technology into their own health systems are encouraged to schedule a consultation with one of their applications engineers.

Laser Photonics Corporation is the leading industrial company in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning, laser marking, laser cutting, laser engraving, 3D printing, and other materials processing applications. Our systems are—currently and historically—used by manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, and medical industries around the world. The Laser Photonics brand is associated with a number of worldwide licenses and patents for innovative and ‘unique-to-industry’ laser products and technologies.

The brand has, for over three decades, been the workhorse of industry-standard laser subtractive manufacturing. Laser Photonics systems have been implemented into the production and maintenance regimens of world-renowned organizations such as Sony, NIKE, 3M, Delphi, NNSY-Norfolk Naval Shipyard, NASA, Cannon Air Force Base, Eaton Aerospace, Blue Origin, GE, Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson, PPG, Eli Lilly, Smith & Nephew, Millipore, DuPont, Bosch, Gables Engineering, Champion Aerospace, Smith Aerospace, Metaldyne, and Heraeus.

Mark E. Kouri
Laser Photonics Corporation
+1 407-804-1000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Launch your healthcare business into the future with Laser Photonics Corporation's family of additive and subtractive manufacturing products!

You just read:

US Department of Veterans Affairs Integrates Laser Photonics' Subtractive Manufacturing Tech into VA Health System

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mark E. Kouri
Laser Photonics Corporation
+1 407-804-1000
Company/Organization
Laser Photonics Corporation
1101 N Keller Road, Suite G
Orlando, Florida, 32810
United States
407-804-1000
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
US Department of Veterans Affairs Integrates Laser Photonics' Subtractive Manufacturing Tech into VA Health System
Florida Tech Startup Unveils IIoT-Capable Handheld Marking Laser
World's Thinnest Laser Engraver brings Industrial Marking Capabilities to Commercial Workplaces
View All Stories From This Author