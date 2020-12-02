Florida Tech Startup Unveils IIoT-Capable Handheld Marking Laser

The MarkStarPRO+™ is the latest generation of Laser Photonics Corporation's groundbreaking line of handheld marking lasers. Laser Photonic's MarkStar™ laser systems are proudly designed, developed and manufactured in the USA.

The Next Generation of Laser Photonics Corporation's MarkStar™ Series of Fiber Laser Engravers Unlocks New Threshold of Jobsite Portability

The MarkStarPRO+™ features a fiber-pulsed, air-cooled, 30W laser with a 4″x4″ working area. Its IIoT-connectivity allows maneuverability around immobile objects to complete hard-to-reach marking jobs.” — Mark Kouri, Marketing Director

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), the company committed to developing disruptive industrial technology and providing bespoke laser systems to engineers and manufacturers, today unveiled the next generation of its MarkStar™ Handheld products: renowned as the only line of portable fiber laser marking and engraving systems capable of operating from both AC and DC currents. Pound-for-pound, LPC's MarkStar™ systems are already the most productive on the market. But their latest iteration incorporates recent technological breakthroughs that offer unprecedented portability and connectivity on the job site.The MarkStarPRO+™ is specifically designed for industrial applications that were previously underserved by its current handheld systems—specifically for larger immobile materials or for engraving surfaces that are hard to access normally. The MarkStarPRO+™ boasts new features designed for true portability. The marking system’s rugged design and IIoT-database connectivity allow for unheard-of mobility around the job site without a direct connection to the PC. It emits 30 watts of power and is lighter (weighing up to 25% less) than its competitors—making this handheld system the strongest and nimblest marking laser available in its class. This portable laser marking system’s ease of implementation and use, plus its compatibility with all Windows operating systems, make it an ideal solution for manufacturers’ marking and coding needs for large immobile materials.The Laser Photonics' MarkStarPRO+™ is an industrial-grade 3D fiber laser system designed to operate under continuous high-vibration, shock, and dust conditions. Its subtractive manufacturing capabilities include Direct Parts Marking (DPM), UDI/UID barcodes, logos, and engraving virtually any other service markings that meet the demands of manufacturers. Its engravings are permanent, legible, and non-removable; specifically, those rendered onto highly-reflective metals.Laser Photonics Corporation, based in Orlando, Florida, is the leading industrial company in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning, laser marking, laser cutting, laser engraving, 3D printing, and other materials processing applications. Our systems are, currently and historically, used by manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, and medical industries around the world. The Laser Photonics brand is associated with a number of worldwide licenses and patents for innovative and ‘unique-to-industry’ laser products and technologies.The brand has, for over three decades, been the industry standard workhorse of laser subtractive material processing for such world-renowned companies such as Sony, NIKE, 3M, Delphi, NNSY-Norfolk Naval Shipyard, NASA , Cannon Air Force Base, Eaton Aerospace, Blue Origin, GE, Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson, PPG, Eli Lilly, Smith & Nephew, Millipore, DuPont, Bosch, Gables Engineering , Champion Aerospace, Smith Aerospace, Metaldyne, and Heraeus.

