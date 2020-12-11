Game and Fish updates Wyoming lawmakers on elk feedgrounds public process

First round of public comments on accepted until Jan. 8

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department presented an update to the Wyoming Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources committee Tuesday on the Department’s work to develop an elk feedgrounds management plan. Game and Fish recently held four virtual meetings to educate the public on feedgrounds and the complexities of management, including disease concerns as the start of a multi-phased public engagement process.

“Given the growing complexities of feedgrounds, I feel strongly we are at a point where we needed to talk to the public and give all the facts on the Department’s approach,” said Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik, “People may be familiar with feedgrounds as it relates to their interests but don’t know the ‘why’ behind the Game and Fish decisions. This is an educational effort.”

Game and Fish Director Nesvik informed the TRW committee that while Game and Fish is collecting thoughts and input from the public about managing elk that attend the winter feedgrounds, the department is not considering closures in the short and mid-term, and intends to support the western Wyoming practice that has been in place for over 100 years.

Anyone who wants to submit comments on elk feedgrounds is encouraged to watch the recorded meeting posted online if they were unable to attend a live session. The recorded video features presentations from Game and Fish including an overview of elk feedgrounds in Wyoming, current wildlife disease concerns, including chronic wasting disease, and current brucellosis management on feedgrounds. Presentations also include federal partners on their role in the feeding of elk in western Wyoming. Written comments will be accepted until Jan. 8, 2021.

“We’re fortunate to have extremely high interest regarding the future of elk feedgrounds management from the public,” said Scott Edberg, deputy chief of wildlife. “Your thoughts matter. We want anyone interested to have the chance to get involved and share comments.”

For those who were unable to ask questions at a prior live presentation, Game and Fish is planning to host a supplemental question and answer session beginning at 4 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021. Attendance information will be available at a later date. Anyone interested in the Q&A should watch the recorded meeting before enrolling.

This series of online meetings and comments is the first in a multi-phased process to develop a long-term elk feedgrounds management plan. Stay up-to-date on the Elk Feedgrounds Public Collaborative Process by visiting: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/elk-feedgrounds.

