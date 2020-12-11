Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,124 in the last 365 days.

Two Minimum Security Inmates Abscond From NWCX

TIPTONVILLE – Earlier this morning, Robert Lee Brown #436224 and Christopher Osteen #419675 absconded from the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) minimum security annex.  At approximately 8:25 AM CST, officers confirmed the two minimum security offenders were missing after an emergency recount.  Security measures have been implemented and local law enforcement have been notified.  Search efforts are under way and investigators are following active leads.

Brown, 36, is currently serving an 18-year sentence for Aggravated Rape out of Putnam County.  His sentence was set to expire in 2022. Osteen, 34, is serving an 8-year sentence for Burglary out of Madison County.  His sentence was set to expire in 2023.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or the TDOC TIPS Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.

You just read:

Two Minimum Security Inmates Abscond From NWCX

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.