Crash/ DUI #2/ Criminal DLS/ St Johnsbury
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A406231
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Schlesinger
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/10/20 / 1351 hours
STREET: 4001 Memorial Drive
TOWN: St Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mark Sylvester
AGE: 59 years
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Melvin Bennett
AGE: 70 years
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/10/20 at approximately 1351 hours Troopers and Officers from the Lyndonville Police Department responded to the report of a five vehicle collision at 4001 Memorial Drive in St Johnsbury. Upon arriving first responders learned that this was only a two vehicle collision. Troopers learned that the vehicle operated by Sylvester was headed north on Memorial drive was unable to maintain its lane. Sylvester's vehicle collided into Bennett's vehicle, who was traveling south at the time. Sylvester's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Troopers learned that Sylvester had been consuming alcohol while operating the vehicle, and Sylvester was operating a vehicle while having a criminally suspended license for a previous DUI. Sylvester was taking into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Sylvester was released with a citation for DUI#2 and Criminal DLS.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/20 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
