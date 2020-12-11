Crash/ DUI #2/ Criminal DLS/ St Johnsbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A406231

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Schlesinger

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/10/20 / 1351 hours

STREET: 4001 Memorial Drive

TOWN: St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mark Sylvester

AGE: 59 years

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Melvin Bennett

AGE: 70 years

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/10/20 at approximately 1351 hours Troopers and Officers from the Lyndonville Police Department responded to the report of a five vehicle collision at 4001 Memorial Drive in St Johnsbury. Upon arriving first responders learned that this was only a two vehicle collision. Troopers learned that the vehicle operated by Sylvester was headed north on Memorial drive was unable to maintain its lane. Sylvester's vehicle collided into Bennett's vehicle, who was traveling south at the time. Sylvester's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Troopers learned that Sylvester had been consuming alcohol while operating the vehicle, and Sylvester was operating a vehicle while having a criminally suspended license for a previous DUI. Sylvester was taking into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Sylvester was released with a citation for DUI#2 and Criminal DLS.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/20 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111