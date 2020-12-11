Attorney General Josh Stein Reacts to NC Supreme Court Order on Duke Energy Coal Ash Costs

For Immediate Release: Friday, December 11, 2020

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court of North Carolina’s order on Duke Energy coal ash cleanup costs (attached).

“Today, the NC Supreme Court delivered a major win for electricity consumers on coal ash cleanup costs. The Court reversed a Utilities Commission order that required North Carolinians to pay nearly all of the cost of cleaning up Duke Energy’s coal ash pollution. The Court sent the case back to the Commission to consider a proposal to require Duke and its shareholders to bear more of those costs. I am pleased with the Court’s decision and look forward to continuing to fight at the Commission to keep you from having to bear an unfair share of Duke’s coal ash costs.”

