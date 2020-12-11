PennDOT Completes Major Construction on Newark Road, Hillendale Road Intersection Improvement Project in New Garden Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the completion of the project to improve travel and safety at the Newark Road and Hillendale Road Intersection in New Garden Township, Chester County. Both highways, which had been closed for construction, have reopened.

The work began in spring 2020 to improve the intersection at Newark Road and Hillendale Road. PennDOT’s contractor adjusted the horizontal and vertical alignments to improve driver sight distance; constructed a left turn lane to facilitate southbound movements from Newark Road onto eastbound Hillendale Road; installed guide rail and single-face barrier; reconstructed two culverts; widened the roadway; extended a sewer line along Newark Road through the project limits to replace deteriorated drainage structures; performed full-depth pavement reconstruction; and installed ADA curb ramps at the intersections with Route 82 (Chestnut Street), Hall Street, Park Avenue, Pine Street, and Brick Lane.

While major construction has been completed, motorists can expect periodic lane closures in the coming weeks for crews to install additional signs on Newark Road and Hillendale Road.

Allan A. Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County, s the general contractor on the $2.3 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

