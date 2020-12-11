PennDOT’s Scheduled Roadwork for the Week of December 11, 2020 to December 18, 2020

Dunmore-The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news at www.penndt.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Interstate 80

Short Term

Long Term

Interstate 81

Short Term

Long Term

Update: The concrete patching and grinding project was completed on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Project ECMS 112285 I-81/I-80 Luzerne/Schuylkill Co. Line and heading Southbound, towards SR 93 milling and paving will start on June 8, 2020. This will be day lane restriction, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Southbound, for approximately 7 to 8 weeks. Once this work is complete, we will then turn Northbound for another 7 to 8 weeks. This project also contains ramp paving and concrete patching which will require detours around the 81/80 interchange. Remaining work is to complete the on the ramps and guiderail.

I-81 Bridge project: 4 bridges remaining that are all being worked on at the same time. 3 of the bridges will be worked on in 3 phases leaving I-81 open to 2 lanes in each direction during construction. The project is in the first phase of 3 on all 3 bridges. The bridges are located from Exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway to the Lackawanna County line in Moosic.) Paving work will take place at night. Date to be announced.

The I-81 off ramp widening and signal installation are complete. The realignment of the borough street known as Old Drinker St. is almost complete with only paving to be completed sometime in mid-November. The realignment of Meade St. and new signal is currently under construction. The contractor is pushing to have this completed by Dec. 15th, weather dependent.

Interstate 84

Short Term

I-84-E-Exit 20 to 34 EB--Side Dozing &Brush Hog -12/15/2020-12/16/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

I-84 Twin Bridge Project

I-84 Eastbound Temporary Lane Closure Cue Protection. The work will take place from approx. 8:00 PM to 4:30 AM. The work consists of temporary bridge deck repairs, bridge deck seals replacement and bridge structural steel repairs. The work will at mile marker 1.7 to 2.4. Construction Update: 1.) Construction of South Staging Yard. 2.) Installation of Storm Sewer Pipe and Drainage Structures. 3.) Construction of Drainage Basins / Swales. 4.) Install Pier #1 Temporary Shoring. 5.) Install Temporary Stream Causeway. 6.) Temporary Type 2 Deck Repairs on the Existing West Bound Structures. This work to be performed with a Lane Closure, Sunday thru Thursday Nights (approx. 8:00 PM to 4:30 AM), weather permitting.

Long Term

Twin Bridge Replacement: ECMS 69181 The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and State Route (SR) 435. Two of the bridges to be replaced are mainline bridges carrying I-84 SB & NB and the third bridge I-84 NB Bridge over SR 435 will be replaced with a flyover structure spanning both directions of I-84 to create a right-hand exit to SR 435 SB. Additional work will include rehabilitation of the abandoned Erie and Wyoming Valley (E&WV) Railroad Bridge to facilitate construction access. Additional work will include roadway reconstruction and construction of retaining walls to accommodate the Route 435 grade adjustments. Physical work to be completed by 4/24/2026.

ECMS 76861; Interstate 84 East and Westbound construction.

Update: Interstate 84 EB and WB between mile markers 18.5 and 22.1 will be open to non-restricted traffic beginning Wednesday, November 25. Work will resume in the spring of 2021.

The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate 84 in Greene, Palmyra and Sterling Townships in Pike and Wayne Counties. The overall project length is approximately 8 miles. The project resumed on May 25, 2020. Interstate 84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26 Eastbound and Westbound. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 18.5 to 22.0. Physical work to be completed by 06/30/2023.

ECMS 91540 and 93807 Bridge work started on August 3, 2020 to November 24, 2020. The section from just outside Dunmore to Roaring Brook will be short term nighttime 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM approximately 4.0 miles EB/WB. The section from Mount Cobb to Sterling will be long term daytime 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM approximately 5.0 miles EB/WB. There will be winter season work on the project.

Interstate 380

Short Term

Long Term

Lackawanna County

Short Term

SR 1025-Wemberley Hill-Scott TWP.-single lane-crack sealing-Monday, December 14, 2020-Fridad, December 18, 2020-8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 107-Benton Road-Bento TWP.-single lane-crack sealing-Monday, December 14, 2020-Friday, December 18, 2020-8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 407-Abington Road-North Abington TWP-single lane-ditching-Monday, December 14, 2020-Friday, December 18, 2020-8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 438-Wallsville Road-Benton TWP.-single lane-crack sealing-Monday, December 14, 2020-Friday, December 18, 2020-8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 1012-Archbald Mountain Road-Archbald-single lane-brushing-Monday, December 14, 2020-Friday, December 18, 2020-8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Long Term

Scranton, PA: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in coordination with the City of Scranton, has started preliminary design for the Scranton Local Bridges Project, which includes the replacement of the following four bridges: Elm Street, North Main Avenue, Parker Street, and West Lackawanna Avenue. PennDOT has launched a website for the Scranton Local Bridges Project, which allows the public to track the progress of each bridge replacement. The website can be viewed by visiting PennDOT’s District 4 website and clicking on “Construction Projects and Roadwork”.

Main St Corridor PHIIIA Traffic Signal, Scranton and Dickson City, PA EMCS # 105173

The proposed project consists of bituminous pavement resurfacing and signal improvements along the Route K-0107 (Main Ave and Main Street) corridor in Lackawanna County, Borough of Dickson City. The purpose of the project is to maintain the existing roadway for motorists, improve turning movements at the intersections with S.R. 2006 (Boulevard Avenue), Eagle Lane and S.R. 1037 (Dundaff Street), upgrade existing traffic signal facilities at the existing intersections along Route K-0107 with I-81 Ramps Q-R, with the private driveways at Johnson College/Schiff’s Market, with I-81 Ramps M-N/Viewmont Drive, and with S.R. 0347 (West Lackawanna Avenue), as well as to provide ADA compliant handicap accessible curb ramps within the limits of pavement resurfacing for safe crossing by pedestrians. Other work includes excavation, drainage, cement concrete curb & sidewalks, temporary traffic control, pavement markings, signs, traffic signals, fencing and other miscellaneous construction work. Kreger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, PA is the general contractor on the $3.37 million project, which is expected to be complete in February 2021.

Luzerne County

Short Term

Long Term

Update: The paving project on Route 11 is completed. Work on pavement markers will take place on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27. The work is weather dependent.

Update: The final pavement makers will be completed starting the week of November 30 on SR 315 and SR 2017 (Yatesville Road) in Pittston Twp. The work is weather dependent.

SR 93 Bridge Project: Knorr Road (T-344) is temporarily closed in Sugarloaf, Township at the intersection of SR 93 as part of the SR 0093 bridge replacement project. There is a detour on Knorr Rd. detoured The detour signage directs Knorr Rd. traffic to use T-423, Brown’s Grove Rd., to T-421, St. John’s Rd., to the intersection of SR 93 1 mile north of the Knorr Rd. & SR 93 intersection. Project completion date is scheduled for December 2020.

Work will begin on SR 2002 San Souci Parkway between Division Street (Nanticoke, Luzerne County) and SR 2005 Carey Avenue (Hanover Township, Luzerne County) Monday, October 26, 2020 through the end of the year to perform soil boring work. Single lane closures will occur Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Bridge Preservation Work

Work began on Monday, April 13 and will continue throughout the summer as short-term closures on the SR 115 NB and SB bridges over I-81 in Plains Township from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The SR 81 Bridge rehabilitation project: widening shoulders for repairing the SR 115 bridge decks over SR 81 in Luzerne County. This work is being done to shift traffic before and after the bridges so repair work can be performed on the bridges. Long term lane shifts are expected to last thru the summer with no lane restrictions.

This project consists of bridge maintenance repairs that but not limited to: Repair deteriorated concrete at substructure, repair prestressed beam ends, repair concrete bridge deck, perform bridge cleaning, perform diamond grinding of bridge deck, replace deck joints, perform joint cleaning and sealing, seal joints in concrete barriers, apply protective coating to reinforced concrete surfaces, apply new pavement markings, excavation, full depth shoulder widening/ reconstruction, temporary traffic control, temporary concrete barrier, plain cement concrete curbing, removal of portion of bridge, painting existing steel, guiderail, E & S Control measures and other miscellaneous construction work.

Long Term The SR 309 Off-Ramp from SR 309 Southbound to River Street (SR 2004) Exit 3 (Plains/Wilkes-Barre) on the North Cross Valley will be closed until the fall of 2020. During this time, the bridge deck and parapets will be removed and replaced. Bridge beams and girders will be abrasive blasted, primed painted. The posted detour will lead motorists to Exit 2 (Wilkes-Barre/Center City), to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard North, where temporary traffic signals have been installed, to SR 309 North and back to River Street. A special provision was made for emergency vehicles that will allow them to exit SR 309 SB at a newly constructed off-ramp that leads to River Street. Emergency responders will be going against the normal flow of traffic, but behind concrete barriers. The contract completion date is July 2021. Contractor may have to push milling and paving till the spring of 2021. SR 2010 Bridge replacement: This is a Design-Build Project that includes the replacement of the existing two span bridge (continuous steel welded plate girder with composite deck) superstructure over SR 0029. Other work includes roadway approach work, guide rail replacement, temporary traffic control, temporary traffic signals, temporary concrete barrier, removal of portion of existing bridge, utility relocation, structure concrete work and other miscellaneous construction.

Pike County

Short Term:

SR 390--Palmyra-Lane Restriction-ditching & rock lining-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 1007-Woodtown Rd-Shohola Township-lane restriction-ditching & reshaping-12/16/2020-12/17/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 1014-Masthope Plank Rd-Lackawaxen-lane restriction-inlet repair-12/14/2020-12/14/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 2001-Milford Rd-Delaware Township-lane restriction-ditching & rock reshaping-12/14/2020-12/15/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 2003-Bushkill Rd-Lehman Township-lane restriction-shoulder stabilization/wash outs-12/18/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 2013-Beach Rd-Milford Boro-lane restriction-spray patching-12/16/2020-12/17/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 2017-Foster Hill Rd-Milford Township-lane restriction-spray patching-12/14/2020-12/15/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 4001-Ledgedale Rd-Greene-lane restriction-shoulder stabilization-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 4003-Welcome Lake Rd-Lackawaxen-lane restriction-inlet repair-12/14/2020-12/14/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

SR 4003-Welcome Lake Rd-Lackawaxen-lane restriction-shoulder stabilization-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Long Term

Susquehanna County

Short Term

SR 407-Lenox Twp-brushing-12/14/2020-12/17/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 167-Bridgewater Twp.-side dozing-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 267-Forest Lake Twp.-crack sealing-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1021-New Milford Twp.-ditch cleaning-12/14/2020-12/17/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 2027-Herrick Twp.-ditch cleaning-12/14/2020-12/17/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 3004-Auburn Twp.-bridge repairs-12/14/2020-12/15/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Long Term

SR 2017 Bridge; Detour in place; long term closure

SR 3017 Bridge Closure; Detour in Place; Long Term Closure

Wayne County

Short Term

Various-Countywide-Single Lane-sign crew-repairing/replacing damaged signs-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Various-Countywide-Single Lane-drainage surveys-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 247-Creamton Dr.-Mount Pleasant/Preston-Single Lane-side dozing -12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 507-Middle Creek Rd.-Dreher Twp.-Single Lane-ditch cleaning-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 507-Middle Creek Rd.-Dreher Twp.-Single Lane-side Dozing/Brushing-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1013-Perkins Pond Rd-Berlin Manchester Twp.-Single Lane-addressing dirt road complaints-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1021-Valley Ridge Rd-Damascus Lebanon Twp.-Single Lane-addressing dirt road complaints-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 2002-Lake Shore Dr.-Paupack Twp.-Road Closed-pipe replacement-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4019-Niles pond Rd. -Damascus Lebanon Twp.-Single Lane-addressing dirt road complaints-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4021-Pleasant Mount Dr-Clinton Twp. -Single Lane-brush cutting -12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Long Term

SR 2002-Lake Shore Dr.-Road closed, detour in place with signs

SR 3037-Calwalder Rd. - Road closed, detour in place - 3039 to 3024 to 3038 & 1002

The project being situated as follows:

This Bridge preservation project consists of the repairs of five (5) bridges in Wayne county and one (1) bridge in Wyoming county work completed. Work includes (but is not limited to) joint sealing, excavation, rock protection & structure backfill, drainage installation, bridge railing & guiderail repairs, beam seat repairs, beam repairs, wingwall & headwall repairs, superstructure demolition & reconstruction and debris removal. Additional work includes unforeseen bridge repairs and temporary traffic control.

Skinner's Falls Bridge - Bridge closed, detour in place - signs throughout the county

SR 1002: A recent inspection on the Skinners Falls Bridge (Milanville Road) over the Delaware River identified various structural issues that have caused the department to close the bridge until further notice. Although the average daily traffic on this bridge is approximately 325 cars, this bridge is one of 10 bridges in PennDOT District 4 that connect Pennsylvania with New York and is therefore part of the Joint Interstate Bridge Commission. Originally built in 1901, the bridge is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is located within the National Park Service Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River. Coordination will continue with NY DOT along with various other state and federal agencies to determine the next step for the bridge. A detour will be posted from SR 1002 to SR 1004 (Milanville Rd) to SR 1008 (Plank Road) to the Narrowsburg Bridge and to SR 97 in New York.

Wyoming County

Short Term

SR 29-Tunkhannock Twp.-crack sealing-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 2012-Clinton Twp. -repairs-12/14/2020-12/18/2020-6:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Long Term

SR 1025 (Station Hill Road) near the intersection of SR 11 and 92, Nicholson Borough in Wyoming County will be closed starting Wednesday, November 25. Repairs to the bridge will take place starting in the spring of 2021. The detour is as follows:

• From SR 1025, make a left on SR 92 North • Left on SR 1027, continue straight on Pratt Hollow Road (Wyoming to Susquehanna County) • Left on Schoolhouse Road Left on SR 2017, continue straight to SR 1025 SR 2012-Lithia Valley Road-Clinton Township-Superstructure Replacement/Bridge Repairs.

