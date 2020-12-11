CSX Railroad to Close Meetinghouse Road for Track Maintenance in Upper Chichester Township

​King of Prussia, PA – CSX Railroad is planning to close Meetinghouse Road between Chichester Avenue and Route 452 (Market Street) in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, on Tuesday, December 15, through Friday, December 18, for rail repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24/7 closure, Meetinghouse Road motorists will be detoured over Blueball Avenue, Ridge Road and Route 452 (Market Street).

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

CSX Railroad will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

