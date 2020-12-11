Vastu and 2021 with Pallavi Chhelavda
Vastu and 2021 with Pallavi Chhelavda
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to improve positive energy in your Home according to Vastu 2021?
— Pallavi Chhelavda
How to improvise your Business in 2021 according to Vastu Principles?
What are the best ways to keep yourself Healthy in 2021 as per Vastu Compliance?
How to make your Relationship stronger and faithful with the help of Vastu in 2021?
How to bring New Opportunity for your Career Enhancement with Vastu 2021?
How to increase Wealth Energy for Financial stability in 2021 with Vastu?
We are all different from one another. There is always one unique characteristic, approach, or perspective that sets someone apart from everybody else. There are a few things that connect us all together though.
No matter what, we all want to live with fulfillment and happiness. We might not share the same levels on these but in retrospect, we all desire to achieve our own desired sense of contentment. For that very reason people save up to buy the latest gadgets or to travel around the world, some go to extra lengths to get a promotion or to create their version of the perfect family.
Whatever it is we believe can satisfy us; we go after. After all, what is this life for but to be lived to the fullest?
Sadly, we fill our homes with many unnecessary items that don’t only take much of our needed space but could in fact wreak havoc to the energies we are supposed to be receiving. Clearing that up and organizing could not only clear up your mind but it’ll save you more time. And if you want to take it to the next level, you can look into making your stead a Vastu Compliant Home.
What is Vastu Shastra?
Vastu Shastra is an ancient science that makes use of the principles of design measurement, space layout, and spatial geometry to harness and optimize nature’s positive energies – earth, fire, wind, water, and space. On first thought it may seem like pseudo-science but Vastu is meticulous to a tee.
In fact, this ancient scientific approach, keeps natural factors like wind velocity, sunlight, the effect of ultraviolet rays, and the intensity of rainfall into consideration.
What does it do?
Well, harnessing the benefits of these cosmic forces helps raise your own positive energies. In turn, individuals who occupy Vastu compliant spaces lead better and fuller lives. Many find success in their careers, school, and even relationships. If you think this is all just mumbo jumbo, you could always look into the lives of many celebrities who have been blessed by this ancient art.
And if that isn’t satisfactory enough, trying rearranging a few stuff or redecorating your living space, you’ll see all the difference that Vastu has to offer. If you aren’t convinced yet, In India, where this ancient art was born, it is as important as life itself. Here are some of the reasons why you may want to give it a try.
Enormous Health Benefits
Vastu is very beneficial to both your mental and physical health. Through the design and maximization of space, structures that make use of Vastu Shastra allow a sufficient influx of air and natural light while protecting you from harmful UV rays. Aside from this, the combination of colors, materials, and décor are designed to boost calmness and reduce stress levels.
Found Financial Success
Not expecting this, were you?
Well, in leading better lives, those who practice Vastu Shastra in their home and office are more likely to have financial success. With a clutter-free and well-lit home, they drive in positive energy which allows them to accomplish more and stay strong in the face of adversity.
This enhances one’s fate considerably and in turn, luck. Also, with your health accounted for you can focus more on the things that matter.
In conclusion, there is a lot to get from living a Vastu aligned life by Pallavi Chhelavda. If you wish to know more, you could get insight from one of the world’s most renowned Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui Expert, Pallavi Chhelavda. You can catch her live on Facebook every Saturday at 03:00 p.m. EST and YouTube, every Sunday at 03:00 p.m. EST.
Pallavi Chhelavda
Vastu Fengshui Research Institute
+1 4075295714
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Live Show with Pallavi Chhelavda – Investment 2021 & Vastu Tips