Why It May Be More Difficult for Law Firm to Benefit From PPC?

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes a law firm successful? Clients. How do you get clients? You put the word out into the marketplace about the services you provide, you get leads, and hopefully, convert some of those leads to paying clients so you can provide them with a service.

So, a law firm website is a way to get the firm’s presence known online. i.e., out into the marketplace. Of course, to generate the most leads you to want to get as many people to your website as possible. Ultimately, that means you want to be on the first page of any Google search that comes close to the services you provide.

The problem? Everyone, every firm, is fighting tooth and nail to get on that first Google search page. We have talked a great deal about “organic” traffic to your website, i.e., having content on the site that contains keywords that people tend to search when looking for the type of legal services you provide.

What this blog is about is the alternative to free, organic traffic – that is, PPC (Pay-Per-Click) advertising. However, recently some things have changed. So, PPC for law firms might be a lot tougher moving forward. We will discuss those issues here.

If, after reading this article, you have more questions about PPC management in West Palm Beach, then we welcome you to reach out to Oamii. We can provide great information on how you can better market your law practice.

For PPC management in West Palm Beach, we are here to help you with all of your digital marketing needs. We are up and running at full speed during the Covid-19 crisis. So, we invite you to contact us today. Our Oamii marketing professionals can provide effective marketing services that are second to none, at a reasonable price point. Contact us today by filling out our online contact form, or by calling us at 561-228-4111.

PPC Overview

As you may already know, PPC advertising is a way to set up pay-per-click campaigns in which you advertise using certain keywords and pay a fee each time a user clicks on that keyword. The problem is that the keywords are highly sought after, and thus it could cost quite a bit of money when you get a click. Compared to the old-school world, PPC is like paying for leads, except with PPC you are paying separately for each lead.

To give a little context, the words “Lawyer” and “Attorney” can cost about $100 per click on the search engine, Bing. That means that your PPC campaigns could cost thousands of dollars, and you will not be sure whether you will get any return on your investment (ROI).

PPC Could be Unpredictable for Law Firms, Plus There is “Click Fraud”

The big downside to PPC campaigns for law firms is that you are essentially bidding for keywords, with no guarantees that a click will lead to a client. In addition, there is a phenomenon called “click fraud.” That is where unscrupulous competitors will hire someone to click on another law firm’s advertisements to simply run up the bill on that law firm until your budget is depleted.

Google Ads has some protection for that type of fraudulent activity, but it is not airtight. Thus, you may not only have lots of clicks by those who ultimately don’t use your firm, but many clicks could be completely wasted due to “click fraud.”

What’s a Law Firm to Do?

If you are a small law firm, just starting out, with a limited marketing budget, then you may not want to jump into PPC marketing too quickly. Focus on organic traffic through blogging on your site.

That said, you may also be able to manage your marketing budget while still dabbling in some PPC marketing, with the help of a professional digital marketing company that caters specifically to small and start-up law firms. In that way, you can get the best of both worlds. Some PPC marketing, with guidance from marketing pros, and a predictable marketing budget.

A digital marketing company will also be able to diversify your marketing reach so that your firm will have not only a website presence, but email marketing opportunities, and a marketing approach to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Finally, a digital marketing company will be able to guide you towards some other strategies, like creating an e-book that will garner interest from potential clients who are searching for representation in your legal area of expertise.

Think About Consulting with a Digital Marketing Agency Today for PPC Management in West Palm Beach

Oamii is laser-focused on PPC management in West Palm Beach, Florida for law firms. Let us help you. We dedicate ourselves to optimizing your legal web design to deliver quality content to bring in new business. We have the tools and the team to make sure that your brand, your webpage, and your firm are top-of-mind.

When you invest in marketing for your law firm, you want to work with an agency that brings your law firm the best results and understands the temperature of the marketplace. You want to get the most out of your advertising budget and get the best return on investment.

For digital media marketing in West Palm Beach, Oamii provides quality products and services to our clients while keeping their best interests in mind, making use of the best legal marketing agency in West Palm Beach, Florida. Our deliverables are always provided on schedule, budget, and scope.

You have a choice with your marketing dollars and resources. If you want to increase your marketing reach and want a company that focuses on SEO for law firms, then look to the help of an experienced, professional, legal marketing agency in West Palm Beach. Look no further than Oamii to crack the code on how to improve your marketing game. We welcome you to contact us at Oamii to help you market your firm and build your book of business. Please fill out our online contact form, or call us at 561-228-4111 today.

Source: https://www.oamii.com/why-it-may-be-more-difficult-for-lawyers-to-benefit-from-ppc/