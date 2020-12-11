Attorney General Schmitt Announces Conviction of Roofing Scammer

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that James Twaddle pled guilty to, and was convicted of, four counts of deceptive business practices and four counts of financial exploitation of the elderly stemming from a 2012 St. Louis County-area roofing scam.

After an April 2012 hailstorm, Twaddle and staff from his Ohio-based company convinced 22 Missouri homeowners to file claims with their insurance companies and turn the checks over to Twaddle in exchange for roof repair services. However, once receiving the funds, instead of repairing the homeowners’ roofs, Twaddle and his company spent the funds on personal items, such as all-terrain vehicles, diamond rings, and other items for Twaddle and his family. “As Attorney General, one of my most important duties is protecting all six million Missourians from fraud and scams,” Schmitt said. “When we learn of deceptive business practices, particularly when they are targeting vulnerable populations, we will work to seek justice for the victims.” Twaddle was also prosecuted in Ohio for similar conduct and was sentenced to prison. Upon his release, Twaddle was extradited to Missouri to face charges. Prior to his plea and sentencing, Twaddle paid full restitution, approximately $85,000, to his 22 Missouri victims. Twaddle was sentenced to 5 years, with suspension of his sentence due to his time served in Ohio, probation and full restitution payments to victims. This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General John Grantham. Missourians who believe they may have been the victims of a contractor scam should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

###