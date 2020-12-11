WVDEP data indicates Optima Belle explosion had minimal impact on air quality
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (December 10, 2020) – Recent air monitoring data collected by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Air Quality (DAQ) indicated no exceedances of the federal national ambient air quality standards during or in the hours following Tuesday’s explosion at the Optima Belle chemical facility in Belle, the agency announced Thursday.
“Based on what we know of the chemistry involved, the compounds would have dispersed rapidly and not posed an acute hazard to the community based on the expected dilution of products of combustion in the atmosphere,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary, Austin Caperton.
The WVDEP is continuing to investigate this incident. The NCore station continuously monitors local air quality.
