Don’t Make These 8 Common Law Firm Pay-Per-Click Mistakes

With pay-per-click advertising, your ads can appear on a Google search engine results page, or you can have them appear on other websites, and you only pay when a user clicks on your advertisement. So, pay-per-click advertising for law firms can be very effective when you use the right ad, with the right keywords, and get the most out of your marketing budget. That said, the legal field is very competitive. If you don’t use pay-per-click ads correctly, you could end up wasting a lot of money. Accordingly, in this article, we’re going to talk about 8 mistakes that you should avoid in your own PPC campaigns.

1. The Power of Images

It is fairly common knowledge now that visuals, pictures, and other types of images will draw the user’s eyes more quickly than just regular text on the screen. Because of that, it would be a mistake not to have images in your PPC ad campaign. To ensure that your advertisements are distinguished from other advertisements, choosing appropriate images that express the brand of your firm is a great way to go.

2. Refreshing Your Campaigns

In order to generate relevant traffic to your website, it is better to employ many smaller, short-term ad campaigns. Running never-ending campaigns are not the best way to employ PPC ads.

3. An Overabundance of Keywords

You might initially think that more keywords are better than less in a PPC ad. In practice, however, too many keywords will get a little problematic. In fact, when you are dealing with too many keywords, you might actually lower the effect of the ad. A smaller number of keywords that are most relevant to your firm’s brand is the most effective approach for PPC advertisements.

4. What to do With Underperforming Keywords?

Unfortunately, you cannot have a “set it and forget it” attitude with PPC ads. You need to continually check your keywords to determine which ones perform the best. For the ones that don’t achieve the best results, the ones that are not in sync with your firm’s practice areas, or the ones that are not relevant to your landing page theme, you have to take out those underperforming keywords.

5. The Notion of Re-Marketing

Re-marketing or re-targeting campaigns allow your PPC advertisements to be shown to those users who expressed some initial interest in your firm by clicking on your website. Many users will look through your website without becoming clients. That is par for the course. But, it is a good idea to re-market to them so you stay top-of-mind for when that person does need your legal services.

6. Checking Your Finances for Each Click

When it comes to marketing, the goal is to get a return on your investment, also known as “ROI.” So, when you bid on each campaign, that number should be lower than the profit that you are getting from those clicks. Accordingly, you need to keep checking and doing some financial math to make sure that you are making more money than you are spending on the PPC ad. Simple, but worth remembering.

7. Forgetting That You Have A Campaign

Though it would be nice, PPC ads cannot run on autopilot. You need to keep on checking, probably daily, to make sure the ad is getting the return that your law firm needs. It is a bad idea to forget about it for a number of days only to come back and realize that it has not been that effective for your firm. It is not a bad idea to set up a reminder in your calendar to check on your PPC advertisements.

8. The Number of Clicks Doesn’t Always Mean Success

You might think, at first blush, that the more time someone clicks on your ad, the better your campaign is. That, however, is not always the case. Remember, the goal is to get a return on your marketing investment. So, if a lot of users are clicking on your ad, but not converting into clients, then more clicks aren’t necessarily better. You want to employ some conversion tracking to make sure that your PPC ad is effective in getting you real paying clients.

Overall, you are spending valuable marketing dollars on PPC advertisements. Accordingly, you want to make sure that you are getting the most ROI that you can. Good luck, and market on!

